  • Thursday, June 15, 2023
Jameela Jamil joins the voice cast of ‘Elio’

Elio is directed by Adrian Molina, screenwriter of Coco, and is slated to release in theatres on March 1, 2024.

Jameela Jamil (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Disney and Pixar have raised the curtain on the first teaser trailer for Elio, the 28th animated feature from Pixar Animation.

Disney and Pixar have also announced that Jameela Jamil (Poker Face) and Brad Garrett (High Desert) have joined the voice cast of the much-anticipated sci-fi adventure film.

A two-minute look at the film dropped online Tuesday and gave fans a look at what intergalactic misadventures await the titular character, voiced by Yonas Kibreab.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney (@disney)

The official description of the film describes Elio as “an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be. For centuries, we have called out to the universe looking for answers,” a voiceover says at the start of the teaser trailer, adding that next year “the universe calls back.”

The new teaser comes as Disney announced a series of theatrical delays tied to the ongoing writers’ strike, which includes films from Marvel and Star Wars, as well as the next Avatar sequels.

Elio is directed by Adrian Molina, screenwriter of Coco, and is slated to release in theatres on March 1, 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

