Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Ishita Dutta drops adorable pictures from her baby shower

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on 28 November 2017.

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta’s baby shower (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Ishita Dutta, on Tuesday, shared adorable pictures from her baby shower. Taking to Instagram, Ishita shared a string of pictures which she captioned, “Love, Laughter, Gratitude, Happiness, Blessings. This day was everything we could have asked for…Thank you for all your wishes and love. Some moments from the ceremony.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

In the first picture, the actor struck a cute pose with her husband Vatsal Sheth, carrying props in their hands.

In the second, third, and fourth pictures, the actor could be seen along with Dutta, Sheth’s family members, and her friends.

In another picture, she could be spotted kissing a child.

The Drishyam actress posted more pictures of her doing the rituals of the baby shower.

In the last picture, the couple cut the cake smiling wide for the camera.

Soon after the Drishyam 2 actress shared the pictures, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

“Congratulations and all the best for the newcomer” a fan commented.

Another fan commented, “o lovely to see you guys together! Lots of love Ishita! Waiting for good news soon.”

Ishita opted for a beautiful pink saree while Vatsal wore a white kurta paired with white pants.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on 28 November 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar.
The Firangi actress announced her pregnancy news on March 31 with an Instagram post.

The celebrity couple are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

The news of Ishita’s pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Report: Sara and Manushi set to make Cannes debut
Entertainment
Nick Jonas open to making more music for Bollywood movies
Entertainment
Kennedy darker than Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly: Rahul Bhat
Entertainment
Alia’s pictures with Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne go viral
Entertainment
The Kerala Story inches closer to £15 million mark in India
Entertainment
Hrithik gives shout-out to Priyanka for Citadel
Entertainment
Here’s why Gulshan Devaiah is called encyclopedia by Dahaad co-stars
Entertainment
Here’s what to expect from MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023
Entertainment
Jyotika teams up with Ajay for a supernatural thriller film
Entertainment
Priyanka stuns in ruffled saree at sister Parineeti’s engagement
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra gets engaged to Raghav Chadha
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: A look at Indian films to be screened at film festival
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW