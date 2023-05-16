Ishita Dutta drops adorable pictures from her baby shower

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta’s baby shower (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Ishita Dutta, on Tuesday, shared adorable pictures from her baby shower. Taking to Instagram, Ishita shared a string of pictures which she captioned, “Love, Laughter, Gratitude, Happiness, Blessings. This day was everything we could have asked for…Thank you for all your wishes and love. Some moments from the ceremony.”

In the first picture, the actor struck a cute pose with her husband Vatsal Sheth, carrying props in their hands.

In the second, third, and fourth pictures, the actor could be seen along with Dutta, Sheth’s family members, and her friends.

In another picture, she could be spotted kissing a child.

The Drishyam actress posted more pictures of her doing the rituals of the baby shower.

In the last picture, the couple cut the cake smiling wide for the camera.

Soon after the Drishyam 2 actress shared the pictures, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

“Congratulations and all the best for the newcomer” a fan commented.

Another fan commented, “o lovely to see you guys together! Lots of love Ishita! Waiting for good news soon.”

Ishita opted for a beautiful pink saree while Vatsal wore a white kurta paired with white pants.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on 28 November 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar.

The Firangi actress announced her pregnancy news on March 31 with an Instagram post.

The celebrity couple are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

The news of Ishita’s pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow.