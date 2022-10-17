Internet goes berserk as Dwayne Johnson asks Varun Dhawan ‘let me know what you think of Black Adam and keep kicking a**’ in a friendly Twitter banter

Headlined by Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam is one of the most-awaited films globally. DC fans in India are also waiting for the theatrical release of the film with bated breath. And since Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is also a huge fan of Dwayne Johnson, he is also very excited to see his favourite Hollywood star on screen after a long gap.

Recently, Dhawan took to Twitter to express his excitement for The Rock’s Black Adam. Much to his surprise, his tweet did not go unnoticed as Johnson replied to it as soon as he saw it.

This all started after Dhawan reacted to Johnson’s tweet where he thanked his fans in India for showing great support for his much-awaited film Black Adam. “Thank you very much, India. I appreciate all of the Black Adam love (both now and in the past). Book your tickets now—this is a true theatrical experience. It was great to connect with all the press from your country last week! I love you back and enjoy the movie!” Johnson wrote.

Reacting to the tweet, Dhawan wrote, “Let’s goo…finally gonna get to see my hero back on big screen.”

As soon as Johnson saw Dhawan’s tweet, he quickly ed to the Bollywood star, writing, “Thank you my brotha! Can’t wait for you to see the film. 15 long years of fighting to get this made. Well worth the wait. Let me know what you think and keep kickin ass.”

Varun Dhawan’s fans have gone crazy over his and Johnson’s social media interaction.

“LOVE to see your fan-boy side cuz I relate to it so much. We’re howling in 3 days, yas!!” one user commented on Dhawan’s tweet.

“FANBOY DHAWAN 💜,” wrote another one.

