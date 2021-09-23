Website Logo
  Thursday, September 23, 2021
International Emmy Awards 2021: Aarya, Vir Das For India, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui get nominated

Sushmita Sen (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images), Vir Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

International Emmy Awards 2021 nominees were announced on Thursday (23), and three nominations have been bagged by India. Sushmita Sen’s series Aarya, Vir Das’ show Vir Das: For India, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been nominated.

Nawazuddin is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his performance in Netflix’s Serious Men. Vir Das: For India is nominated in the Comedy category and Aarya is nominated in the Drama Series category.

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans. She posted, “OMGGGGGG!!!! AARYA is nominated for Best Drama Series at the #InternationalEmmyAwards2021 @iemmys. Was busy dubbing for AARYA2…just got the news!!!! Yipppeeeeeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @disneyplushotstar @endemolshineind #teamaaryaa & THE MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!!! To see INDIA on this list, fills my heart!!! Thank you wonderful people….your love & appreciation for #Aarya is the very soul of this celebration!!! This Team truly deserves it!!! Congratulations to @nawazuddin._siddiqui and @virdas for their respective nominations & for adding to India’s pride!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Vir Das tweeted, “Um…I think I just got nominated at the #InternationalEmmyAwards @TheWeirdass @iemmys #VirDasForIndia I…uh…holy shit. Thank you.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also posted, “Wow !!!! #SeriousMen has got me a nomination for the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category Congratulations Team #SeriousMen Director @IAmSudhirMishra @sejtherage #BhaveshMandalia @manujosephsan & last but not the least @NetflixIndia @netflix @iemmys.”

On the website of Emmy, the statement of International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner, read, “We are so proud of our Nominees and the record-breaking number of countries. To those who feared the pandemic would slow TV production around the world, this is your answer.”

