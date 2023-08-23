Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Indian film industry calls ISRO ‘pride of India’ after Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

With this touchdown on the moon in the second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

(Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Cinema personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Sunny Deol, on Wednesday congratulated the country and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon.

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, launching the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

In his X post, Kumar said a billion hearts were saying thank you to ISRO.

“You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3,” the “OMG 2” star wrote.

Harking back to the popular dialogue from his 2001 film Gadar, actor-MP Deol said, “What a proud moment.  #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega.” Deol, who is enjoying the box office success of his latest release Gadar 2, congratulated ISRO on the feat.

“A momentous feat in the history of India’s space exploration. Proud!!!” he posted on X.

India scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to reach the milestone, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Chiranjeevi described the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 a “momentous achievement for India”, quipping that a holiday on the Moon may not be a distant dream now.

“#Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today!! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community!! This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come,” the veteran star wrote on the microblogging site.

“My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India,” wrote “RRR” star Jr NTR.

Devgn said he was “proud, amazed, excited, and honoured” to be living this moment of history.

“Bharat Mata Ki Jai. #Chandrayaan3 @isro,” he posted on X.

Prasoon Joshi, lyricist and CBFC chairperson, shared a Hindi poem on the landmark achievement.

“Congratulations @isro on #Chandrayaan3Landing . Our scientists ingenuity and dedication humbles and inspires. Jai Hind. #Chandrayaan3,” Joshi captioned his post.

With this touchdown on the moon in the second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia praises Ranbir for getting her birthday cake from London
Entertainment
Kangana reacts to Karan Johar saying he’s excited to watch her next film ‘Emergency’
Entertainment
Trailer out for ZEE5 original ‘Haddi’ starring Nawazuddin and Anurag Kashyap
Entertainment
Sunny Deol gets emotional as ‘Gadar 2’ enters £40 million club
NEWS
Hindustani classical vocalist Soma Ghosh lauds Chandryaan-3 mission
NEWS
Pooja Hirwade performs Bharatanatyam on Chandrayaan Anthem
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur confirms casting Shabana Azmi in ‘Masoom’ sequel
Entertainment
Beautiful to see world celebrating ‘Gadar 2’: Sunny Deol at London screening
MUSIC
Brown community is getting the light it deserves globally: AP Dhillon
Hollywood News
M Night Shyamalan reveals Will Smith personally hired him to direct box-office dud…
NEWS
Neeraj Pandey signs creative deal with Netflix, announces second season of ‘Khakee’
FILM
UV Creations announces Chiranjeevi’s 157th film on his birthday
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW