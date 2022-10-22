‘I hate it, I despise it, I’m disgusted with such people’: Jaya Bachchan finally breaks silence on her hatred towards paparazzi

‘What they take and what they put out are two different things. So you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?’ she said.

Jaya Bachchan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

On the most recent episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell, Navya, veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan opened up about how she despises “the people who interfere in your personal life.”

“If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don’t give a damn. You have an opinion about them personally, you have an opinion about the work they do, I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, ‘She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian’ but you have no business sitting on the judgment of my personal character. ‘She only knows how to get angry’. Angry about what? You’re intruding, interfering in my personal when I’m walking somewhere. You’re taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?” she said on the podcast referring to the paparazzi culture.

Talking about not liking people clicking her photos, she further said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai? (Don’t you feel ashamed?)’.”

When Navya asked her grandmother if she knew that this would happen when she decided to become an actor, she replied that she never ‘catered to it’ nor ‘endorsed it’. “I feel very strongly and it’s not that it’s today, I felt it from day one. I don’t mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She’s a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she’s not looking nice’, because it’s a visual media, don’t mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They’re onto something else.”

Jaya Bachchan also said that she is aware of how the videos of celebrities are recorded and edited and then put out on different platforms. “What they take and what they put out are two different things. So you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?” she concluded.

