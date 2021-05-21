Huma Qureshi on Maharani: “I am excited and looking forward to the show streaming soon”

By: Mohnish Singh

After whetting viewers’ curiosity with the attention-grabbing teaser, the makers of the forthcoming streaming show Maharani have now dropped yet another captivating look of actress Huma Qureshi, who plays the lead role. And as was expected, the audience has reacted positively to her meticulously designed Chief Minister look.

Qureshi, who has played a variety of characters ever since making her acting debut almost a decade ago, is psyched up about essaying a homemaker who is thrust into the male-dominated politics of Bihar and goes on to become the Chief Minister in the upcoming political drama series set at SonyLIV.

Sharing her excitement, the actor says, “I am excited and looking forward to the show streaming soon. We have got a great response to the teaser and I am sure our viewers will be well entertained through the show. Playing Rani Bharati is multifaceted, she has various shades associated with her character and that has been a great honour to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that helped establish the phases in her life.”

Maharani reunites Huma Qureshi with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor after the box-office hit Jolly LLB 2 (2017). Buzz has it that the eight-episode show is actually loosely based on the life of former Chief Minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi.

Directed by Karan Sharma and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani has several other talented actors on the ensemble cast, including Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Inaamulhaq and Vineet Kumar amongst others.

Maharani, produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, is set to stream on May 28, 2021, only on SonyLIV.

