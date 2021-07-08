Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to be India’s first aerial action franchise

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Earlier, this year, it was announced that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in a film titled Fighter which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Now, Viacom18 Studios has come on board for the movie, and on Thursday, they made an official announcement about it. In their tweet, they revealed that Fighter will be India’s first aerial action franchise.

Viacom18 Studios tweeted, “After a decade of entertaining you with hits that are close to your heart, we are all set to up the ante of your cinematic experience! Get ready to witness India’s first aerial action franchise #Fighter with @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone.”

After a decade of entertaining you with hits that are close to your heart, we are all set to up the ante of your cinematic experience! Get ready to witness India’s first aerial action franchise #Fighter with @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/r1eP89IkI8 — Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) July 8, 2021

While making an announcement about the movie, Hrithik had earlier tweeted, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone . All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride.”

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

Fighter will be Deepika and Hrithik’s first film together. However, both the actors have earlier worked with director Siddharth Anand. Hrithik has worked with Siddharth in Bang Bang and War, and Deepika has worked with the filmmaker in Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathan (currently in production).

Talking about other films of Hrithik, the actor had recently hinted that Krrish 4 will happen soon. Meanwhile, Deepika has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in movies like 83, Shakun Batra’s next, Pathan, and The Intern remake.