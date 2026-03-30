Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Video

How Pankaj Dubey Turned Love Letters into Powerful Storiesplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
Gallery

How Pankaj Dubey Turned Love Letters into Powerful Stories

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 30, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Up Next

Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger Belfast

The award recognises his contributions across public service, environmental advocacy and the arts

X/ LaPresse_news
Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to Belfast for honorary degree nearly 60 years after first visit

Sophie Turner injury

Sophie Turner suffers back injury during filming

Getty Images
Entertainment

Sophie Turner’s injury halts filming of 'Tomb Raider' series putting £100m production on hold

Sonam Kapoor’s second child at 40 sparks wider debate on motherhood timelines

Women across backgrounds spoke openly about navigating biological concerns and social judgement

X/ MissMalini
Trending

Sonam Kapoor’s second child at 40 sparks wider debate on motherhood timelines

Kim Novak

Speaking in a recent interview, Novak said she would have “never approved” the project

Getty Images
Trending

Kim Novak raises concerns over casting Sydney Sweeney in her biopic 'Scandalous'

BTS ARIRANG

The album’s first-week performance stands out across the industry

Getty Images
Entertainment

BTS dominates US consumption charts as 'ARIRANG' tops both sales and streaming on debut

Rishab Shetty unfollows co-stars

With no official statement from any of those involved, the situation remains speculative

X/ dp_karthik
Entertainment

Rishab Shetty unfollows 'Kantara: Chapter 1' co-stars on Instagram leading to speculations

Arts & Culture

Urja Desai Thakore

She notes that each dancer carries history differently

Simon Richardson
Art & Culture

Urja Desai Thakore says Kathak is her grammar as she builds new pathways in the UK

Bhavik Haria teams up with Tauseef Akhtar for cross-cultural devotional album

The involvement of Akhtar adds a personal dimension to the project

Bhavik Haria
Art & Culture

Bhavik Haria teams up with Tauseef Akhtar for cross-cultural devotional album

Kavya Limaye

Singer Kavya Limaye

Sufiscore
Art & Culture

Kavya Limaye brings 'Nuqoosh' to Royal Albert Hall

Samarpan 2026 programme

One of the main events will take place on May 16

Samarpan
Art & Culture

Samarpan announces 2026 programme celebrating Indian arts and culture in Wales

St. Parduman of Glasgow: Sanjeev Kohli honours his father

Sanjeev Kohli Murray Robertson and Claire Forsyth at Glasgow Print Studio

MarkCameron
Art & Culture

Sanjeev Kohli honours his father in new Glasgow print St. Parduman of Glasgow

Sanchita Pandey Aa Bhi Jaa

Years of Indian classical study shape how Sanchita Pandey approaches music

Sanchita Pandey
Art & Culture

Sanchita Pandey on ‘Aa Bhi Jaa’: Where classical discipline meets diasporic storytelling

Lifestyle

Rashmika & Vijay

Jewellery worn by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at their wedding was developed over 10 months

X/ VOGUEIndia
Fashion

The story Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna built through their wedding jewellery

Nestlé KitKat theft

Company is asking people not to try finding, touching or recovering any stolen goods themselves

iStock
Food

Nestlé issues alert after 12 tonnes of KitKat stolen in European transit heist

Medicines
UK faces possible medicine shortages as Iran conflict disrupts global supply chains
iStock
Health

UK faces possible medicine shortages as Iran conflict disrupts global supply chains

Varun Dhawan

Dhawan described how DDH can lead to imbalance in leg length

X/ Varun_Dhawan3
Health

Varun Dhawan opens up on daughter’s DDH diagnosis, calls for greater awareness

The Chairman wins

The restaurant is renowned for its Old World Hong Kong dishes, drawing from China's rich culinary history

iStock
Lifestyle

Hong Kong's The Chairman wins Asia's best restaurant as two Indian eateries make top 50

foods

kombucha can be a better alternative to fizzy drinks, some commercial brands contain added sugars

iStock
Health

British Heart Foundation flags high salt, sugar risks in gut-friendly fermented foods

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us