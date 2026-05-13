UK firms respond to rising costs by charging shoppers more

Around 71 per cent of UK firms say they have passed rising costs directly onto consumers.

Shrinkflation is becoming a major tool for retailers trying to protect margins without shocking shoppers.

Businesses are increasingly raising prices on non-essential and premium products while keeping staple items relatively stable.

For many British shoppers, inflation no longer feels like the dramatic price spikes seen during the peak cost-of-living crisis. Instead, it has become something quieter and harder to track.

A weekly grocery bill edges up slightly. A chocolate bar feels smaller. Restaurant menus suddenly include extra surcharges. Household products disappear from shelves only to return in reduced sizes at the same price.

Behind these small changes lies a broader shift taking place across the UK economy. Businesses facing higher wage bills, rising energy costs, transport expenses and tax pressures are increasingly passing those costs directly onto consumers and many are no longer hiding it.

According to a late-2025 survey by procurement software firm Ivalua, around 71 per cent of UK businesses admitted they had transferred elevated operating costs to customers. The survey pointed to energy, transport, labour and tax expenses as some of the biggest triggers behind the increases.

Larger companies appeared more willing and able to push prices higher. Around 59 per cent to 65 per cent of bigger firms said they had already increased prices to offset rising costs, taking advantage of stronger market positioning and wider customer reach.

The pressure has been building steadily across Britain’s retail and services sectors. Shop price inflation rose to 1.5 per cent in January 2026, the fastest pace in nearly two years, according to data from the British Retail Consortium and NielsenIQ. Inflation then eased slightly to 1.2 per cent in March and 1 per cent in April, though retailers warned underlying pressures remained intense.

Food prices have continued to carry much of the burden

Consumer price inflation for food and non-alcoholic drinks reached 4.5 per cent, with meat, fish and fruit among the categories recording the sharpest increases. Retailers have linked many of the rises to higher employer National Insurance contributions, energy costs and supply chain disruptions worsened by geopolitical tensions.

The hidden price rise sitting on supermarket shelves

Not every increase appears as a larger number on a price tag.

Across Britain’s supermarkets, shrinkflation has quietly become one of the most widely used pricing strategies. Instead of raising shelf prices directly, companies reduce product size or quantity while charging the same amount.

The result is effectively a hidden price rise.

Government-backed research from the Competition and Markets Authority has acknowledged that shrinkflation tends to become more common during periods of inflation, especially in highly competitive grocery markets where companies fear losing customers through obvious price jumps.

Consumers are seeing it across everyday items — from smaller snack packs and cereal boxes to reduced portions in frozen foods and household products.

For businesses, the tactic offers a way to preserve margins without immediately alienating price-sensitive shoppers already under financial strain.

Inflation itself remains a major challenge. Britain’s consumer price inflation stood around 3.3 per cent during parts of 2026, leaving businesses caught between rising operational costs and weaker consumer spending.

Analysts say many firms are now carefully balancing how far they can push customers before demand starts falling sharply.

Why some prices are climbing faster than others

Retailers and service providers are increasingly using selective pricing strategies, choosing where to absorb costs and where to raise them aggressively.

Staple products such as bread, milk and basic groceries are often protected from steep increases because they are closely watched by consumers and drive store traffic. Meanwhile, premium goods, convenience products and discretionary purchases are seeing much sharper price rises.

Industry analysts say this strategy allows businesses to maintain customer loyalty on essentials while recovering profits elsewhere.

Hospitality businesses, airlines and delivery services have also introduced or expanded surcharges linked to fuel, transport and labour expenses. Services inflation has remained particularly stubborn, with some sectors reporting cost growth at its fastest pace since 2022.

Data cited by Yahoo Finance showed service-heavy categories recorded monthly price increases of around 0.4 per cent as firms attempted to cope with April’s jump in employment-related costs.

Smaller firms, however, often have fewer options.

Research suggests around 45 per cent of microbusinesses rely on straightforward across-the-board price rises because they lack the scale, supply chain leverage and pricing flexibility available to larger corporations. Many also absorb a smaller share of rising costs internally, leaving customers to shoulder more of the burden.

The British Retail Consortium has repeatedly warned that retailers are trying to hold prices down where possible, but mounting pressures from wages, taxes, imports and global conflict are making that increasingly difficult.

More than half of UK firms are reportedly considering further price increases over the coming months.

For shoppers, that means inflation is no longer only about dramatic headlines or sudden economic shocks. It is becoming embedded in everyday spending habits — through slightly smaller products, steadily rising service charges and carefully targeted price increases that are reshaping how Britain shops.