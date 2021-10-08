Website Logo
  Saturday, October 09, 2021
Entertainment

Here’s why Ekta Kapoor is no longer associated with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada

Ekta Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

When rumours first emerged about a possible Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) being in the works, several media outlets reported that Ekta Kapoor was set to bankroll the project under Balaji Motion Pictures, which later turned out to be true.

Kartik Aaryan, who recently completed shooting for Kapoor’s next production venture Freddy, will begin filming for the remake soon. The Hindi version, which has been titled Shehzada, features Aaryan in the same role that Allu Arjun essayed in the original. Later, Kriti Sanon also joined the cast to step into the shoes of Pooja Hegde.

As the film gears up for production in a couple of days, an interesting update has emerged. A leading publication reports that Ekta Kapoor is no longer associated with the remake as a producer. The film is now being bankrolled by Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and S Radhe Krishna. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

A source close to the development informs the publication, “While Ekta Kapoor was initially involved in the project, she is no longer a part of it. The film is now produced by Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and S Radhe Krishna.”

The source further adds, “There were some contractual issues due to which Ekta had to back out of the project. There is no bad blood, but just the paperwork which has resulted in her opting out.”

In addition to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Shehzada also features Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in significant roles. Pritam has come onboard to score music for the film. From what we hear is the team is set to take the film on floors in Mumbai on October 12. This would be followed by another schedule in Delhi. If all goes well, the film will enter theatres next year in 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

