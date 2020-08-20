Here’s is when Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film

Last seen on celluloid in Zero (2018), Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly locked a few interesting projects over the past few months. One of his upcoming films will be helmed by successful filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for delivering one blockbuster after another, including 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014) and Sanju (2018).

SRK and Hirani were supposed to commence work on their untitled project in 2020 itself. However, the duo had to put all plans on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire world to its knees.

The latest update on their much-awaited film is that the team has chalked out a detailed shooting plan and if all goes well, they will begin production in the first half of 2021. The movie will be shot extensively in Canada and Punjab. In Canada, Toronto has been locked as the most important location for shooting.

“Besides Canada and Punjab, the film will be shot in three other international places. Rajkumar Hirani will leave for a recce in January after he decides on the remaining locations that he plans to feature in the film. He is presently neck-deep in the pre-production, and will start shooting for the film by March-end or the first week of April,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

“Both Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely excited about the project,” concludes the source.

Though Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are yet to officially announce their collaboration, the project has created a lot of buzz among film enthusiasts. A few months ago, there were reports that Khan was also in talks with South Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K for their respective projects. However, it seems SRK gave his nod to Hirani’s film first.

But before SRK commences work on his film with Rajkumar Hirani, he may collaborate with Yash Raj Films for a high-profile thriller called Pathan. An official announcement is awaited though.