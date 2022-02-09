Hansal Mehta teams up with Netflix for new thriller series Scoop

Hansal Mehta (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed Hindi filmmaker Hansal Mehta has teamed up with streaming media giant Netflix for a new thriller series, titled Scoop.

Currently in production, the series is inspired by author Jigna Vora’s book, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.

“Reading the book piqued my interest and compelled me to bring this story alive on screen. Great stories can only benefit from a service that can make it reach a wider set of audience, Scoop is that kind of a story and with Netflix, we will be able to take it to audiences across the globe,” Mehta said in a statement.

The filmmaker’s successful crime drama Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which premiered on SonyLIV in 2020, was also based on a book, titled The Scam. It starred Pratik Gandhi in the lead role and made him an overnight star.

Written by Vaikul, Mirat Trivedi, and Anu Singh Chaudhary, Scoop has been created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. Sanjay Routray is producing via Matchbox Shots. “When we first laid our hands on Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla, we were astounded and instantly knew that this inspirational story of grit and courage needs to be told on a wider medium,” Routray said in a statement.

The official logline of the series read: “Scoop is a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down ​when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen, and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. The others charged include a notorious sharpshooter, a nefarious bookie, and the infamous, Chhota Rajan! The truth is quietly buried as she waits out a trial.”

The Mumbai Police arrested Jigna Vora on the charge of instigating the gangster Chhota Rajan to kill crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011. She was the deputy bureau chief of the Mumbai edition of the Asian Age newspaper. Vora was granted bail in 2012 and was cleared of all charges in the year 2018.

