‘Goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram’: Kangana Ranaut criticizes SRK’s Pathaan for putting out Pakistan in ‘good light’

Kangana’s Twitter account, which was blocked in May 2021, was restored on January 24, after over 20 months.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ has drawn sneaky criticism from Kangana Ranaut for portraying Pakistan, an “enemy nation” of India, and its intelligence agency ISIS in a “good light”.

In the thread of tweets, Kangana wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate, and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram.”

“I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan, it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan,” Kangna added in her tweets.

This comes just one day after Kangana lauded Pathaan at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’. And it looks like Kangana is back raising eyebrows with her tweets.

Previously, Kangana had commented on Pathaan’s success and told reporters, “Aisi films chalni chahiye (such films should work). Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai (Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should do well, and we’re all trying to do what we can to bring Hindi cinema back to glory).”

Kangana’s Twitter account, which was blocked in May 2021, was restored on January 24, after over 20 months. However, an official blue tick from her profile is still missing. Her account had been suspended for ‘repeated violations’ of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.

On her return, Kangana tweeted: “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here”. She then shared a clip from the making of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, which will release in October 2023.

‘Pathaan’ has received a massive response from viewers and SRK’s fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore (£10 million) club on its opening day.

(ANI)