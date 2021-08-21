Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457

Entertainment

GodFather: Ahead of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the makers of #Chiru153 unveil the title and first look poster

Chiranjeevi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, Telugu star Chiranjeevi kickstarted the shooting of his 153rd film which was tentatively called #Chiru153. Now, on Saturday (21), ahead of the megastar’s birthday (22nd August) the makers of the film have announced its title and unveiled the first look poster.

Titled GodFather, the movie will be presented by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company. The production house took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

They posted, “Presenting the Supreme Reveal of Megastar @KChiruTweets in a never seen before avatar as #GodFather @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan #RBChoudary @ProducerNVP @KonidelaPro @SuperGoodFilms_ @MusicThaman @sureshsrajan #Chiru153 #HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi.”

Directed by Jayam Mohan Raja, GodFather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

On Sunday (22), Chiranjeevi will be celebrating his 66th birthday, and the makers of #Chiru154 are also going to reveal something big. Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, “High Tide Warning MEGA WAVE Hits the shore tomorrow at 4:05 PM A MEGA poster to give you goosebumps is on its way #MEGA154 MegaStar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP.”

#Chiru154 will be directed by Bobby. It looks like on Chiranjeevi’s birthday, his fans are surely in for a treat.

Apart from GodFather and #Chiru154, the megastar will be seen in Acharya which also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. The movie was slated to release in May this year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date of Acharya is not yet announced.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Release date of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath announced
Entertainment
Preity Zinta on completing 23 years in the industry: I must confess I’m a bit…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar starts shooting for his next film with the BellBottom team
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling opens about a devastating moment when The Office co-star made her feel insecure…
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Shriyam Bhagnani: “I have just started; there is a long way to go ahead”
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor approached to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana
Entertainment
Atif Aslam says he still feels love he once got from India
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: If aircraft can be operational why not movie theatres?
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor making her debut with Zoya Akhtar: I don’t…
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to the reports of playing an antagonist in Prabhas starrer…
Entertainment
Maestro: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh starrer to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Vidya Balan, Manoj Bajpayee, Suriya, Samantha Akkineni win…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
An Indian’s tale of Afghanistan escape
GodFather: Ahead of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the makers of #Chiru153 unveil…
Facebook partners Indifi to launch ‘Small Business Loans Initiative’
Afghan cricket team returns to training in Kabul
India stands second in crypto adoption worldwide
Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary