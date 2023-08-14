From ‘Kill’ to ‘Dear Jassi’: All Indian films to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Toronto International Film Festival will run between September 7 and 17 in Toronto.

By: Mohnish Singh

Toronto International Film Festival, which is less than a month away, boasts of an incredible line-up of films from India. Let’s take a look at which Indian films have made it to the prestigious film festival, which runs between September 7 and 17 in Toronto.

Thank You For Coming

Fronted by Bhumi Pednekar, Thank You For Coming is a coming-of-age film that follows Kanika Kapoor, a woman who has her first orgasm at the age of 32, and her journey of finding the person responsible for this positive outcome. Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film also features Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kusha Kapila in lead roles. This comedy-drama is set to make its world premiere at TIFF 2023.

Laapataa Ladies

Set in 2001 in rural India, Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama about two young brides entwined in a case of mistaken identities. It stars Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles. Directed by Kiran Rao, the filmmaker behind the 2010 TIFF favorite Dhobi Ghat, Laapataa Ladies will be screened under Toronto International Film Festival’s centrepiece section, a showcase that curates contemporary films from around the world.

Kill

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, and Apoorva Mehta, Kill is a fast-paced action thriller starring Lakshya Lalwani, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal parts. The story primarily takes place on a train en route to New Delhi where a duo of commandos engages in a fierce confrontation against a marauding horde of bandits. The film is a part of the Midnight Madness showcase, a section that features a lineup of quirky and twisted films.

Dear Jassi

Presented in both Punjabi and English languages, Dear Jassi tells the true-life story of a young couple who fight against all the odds to be together. The film is directed by Tarseem Singh, an Indian-American filmmaker who has worked on several international films, music videos, and TV shows. Dear Jassi will premiere under TIFF’s Platform section.

Sthal/A Match

Debut Marathi film by Jatant Digambar Somalkar is set to premiere at TIFF 2023. It has been chosen for Discovery Program, showcasing emerging filmmakers’ works from around the world.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam/The World Is Family

Anand Patwardhan’s documentary in TIFF’s lineup traces his parents’ journey intertwined with India’s independence. It will be premiering in the TIFF Documentary section.

