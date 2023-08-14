Website Logo
  • Monday, August 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

From ‘Kill’ to ‘Dear Jassi’: All Indian films to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Toronto International Film Festival will run between September 7 and 17 in Toronto.

Kill Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Toronto International Film Festival, which is less than a month away, boasts of an incredible line-up of films from India. Let’s take a look at which Indian films have made it to the prestigious film festival, which runs between September 7 and 17 in Toronto.

Thank You For Coming

Fronted by Bhumi Pednekar, Thank You For Coming is a coming-of-age film that follows Kanika Kapoor, a woman who has her first orgasm at the age of 32, and her journey of finding the person responsible for this positive outcome. Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film also features Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kusha Kapila in lead roles. This comedy-drama is set to make its world premiere at TIFF 2023.

Laapataa Ladies

Set in 2001 in rural India, Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama about two young brides entwined in a case of mistaken identities. It stars Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles. Directed by Kiran Rao, the filmmaker behind the 2010 TIFF favorite Dhobi Ghat, Laapataa Ladies will be screened under Toronto International Film Festival’s centrepiece section, a showcase that curates contemporary films from around the world.

Kill

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, and Apoorva Mehta, Kill is a fast-paced action thriller starring Lakshya Lalwani, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal parts. The story primarily takes place on a train en route to New Delhi where a duo of commandos engages in a fierce confrontation against a marauding horde of bandits. The film is a part of the Midnight Madness showcase, a section that features a lineup of quirky and twisted films.

Dear Jassi

Presented in both Punjabi and English languages, Dear Jassi tells the true-life story of a young couple who fight against all the odds to be together. The film is directed by Tarseem Singh, an Indian-American filmmaker who has worked on several international films, music videos, and TV shows. Dear Jassi will premiere under TIFF’s Platform section.

Sthal/A Match

Debut Marathi film by Jatant Digambar Somalkar is set to premiere at TIFF 2023. It has been chosen for Discovery Program, showcasing emerging filmmakers’ works from around the world.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam/The World Is Family

Anand Patwardhan’s documentary in TIFF’s lineup traces his parents’ journey intertwined with India’s independence. It will be premiering in the TIFF Documentary section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
‘We are a new India’: Ricky Kej on recording Indian National Anthem
FILM
Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar’s film titled ‘Operation Valentine’
TELEVISION
Adam Thomas diagnosed with chronic illness days after joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
FILM
Rashmika Mandanna joins Dhanush in upcoming film
Entertainment
Family and friends celebrate Sridevi’s legacy on 60th birth anniversary
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce ‘Bhaiyaaji’
Entertainment
‘I dedicate this award to Reema Kagti’: Vijay Varma on winning Best Actor…
FILM
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival lineup
Entertainment
Esha Deol gives shout-out to half-brother Sunny Deol over ‘Gadar 2’
MUSIC
Zak Zorro talks about his newly launched album ‘Dil Out Of Sense’
Entertainment
Planned Meena Kumari biopic mired in controversy
Hollywood News
‘Hijack 2’: Everything we know about the future of Idris Elba and Archie…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW