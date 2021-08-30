Website Logo
  Monday, August 30, 2021
Entertainment

Fresh details emerge on Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath

Tiger Shroff (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the most commercially successful actors working in Bollywood. Most of his films go on to smash several box-office records. Last seen in Baaghi 3 (2020), the young actor has signed a few exciting projects lately, one of them being Ganapath. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the high-profile film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Ever since the official announcement Ganapath, fans have been keeping a tab on every detail related to the film. The latest update suggests that it is going to be a one-of-its-kind entertainer as it is set in 2090. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

“The film is said to be set in the year 2090. It will have a dystopian set-up, showing a world ravaged by wars or other such calamities. Director Vikas Bahl has worked very hard and the producers have given him all the support to ensure that the futuristic era depicted in the film will take the breath away of the viewers and emerge as one of the USPs of the film,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Ganapath is set to enter theatres on December 23, 2022. Recently, the makers announced the official release date of the film by dropping a teaser video featuring Shroff as a street fighter. The teaser made it clear that the film is not set in present times.

A trade source comments, “If this is true, then my excitement for Ganapath has gone many notches higher. We need such VFX-heavy and visually grand films to attract viewers in the post-Covid era. And Ganapath seems apt. Also, it stars Tiger Shroff and hence, it won’t be dark or anything of that sort. I am sure it will be a mass entertainer. Hollywood has made plenty of dystopian films and it is high time we should do the same. Tiger Shroff seems to be a Mumbai ka chokra in the film. It will be interesting to see such a massy character based in the future. The audience would go crazy for sure.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

