Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar launches his own production house AAZ Films

Ali Abbas Zafar (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, known for helming such box-office hits as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Bharat (2019), has announced the launch of his own production house AAZ films.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his social media handle to share the news with his fans and well-wishers.

“It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God – I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today. Lots of love. This journey will move forward with @aazfilms,” wrote the filmmaker.

It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God – I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today . Lots of love . This journey will move forward with AAZ Films with our official handle @AAZFILMZ ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qVARxj4GmY — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 1, 2022

Ali Abbas Zafar is considered to be one of the most successful filmmakers working today in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, starring Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, and Ali Zafar in lead roles. The film emerged as a clean hit at the box office.

He followed it up with Gunday (2014), starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. Later, he directed superstar Salman Khan in three back-to-back blockbusters – Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.

Zafar ventured into film production with the 2020 film Khaali Peeli, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. He has now officially launched his production house.

