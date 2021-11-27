Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shahid Kapoor, who tasted huge success with his last film Kabir Singh (2019), is presently awaiting the release of his next film, Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the upcoming film is the official remake of the award-winning Telugu film of the same name. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur also portray important characters in the remake.

The Padmaavat (2018) actor is also gearing up to set his foot into the digital world. He will soon be making his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video show, created and directed by the director duo Raj & DK. Kapoor will follow his digital debut with a digital film, said to be the official remake of the French action thriller film Nuit Blanche (2011), which was adapted into a Tamil film fronted by superstar Kamal Haasan.

Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) fame Ali Abbas Zafar is helming the remake. The film went on floors a couple of days ago and the latest update suggests that the team has finally locked a title for the film.

“As of now, Ali and the team is calling it Bloody Daddy. The action saga has Shahid playing a father who tries to save his child and involves a lot of blood and gore, so the title suits the film. It is a tentative working title but, in all probabilities, this would be the title they lock.”

According to reports, Katrina Kaif is set to play the female lead in the upcoming film. Earlier, the makers had approached Bhumi Pednekar for the same role, but the actress turned down the offer. Kaif has previously worked with Zafar on such box-office hits as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat (2019).

