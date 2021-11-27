Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shahid Kapoor, who tasted huge success with his last film Kabir Singh (2019), is presently awaiting the release of his next film, Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the upcoming film is the official remake of the award-winning Telugu film of the same name. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur also portray important characters in the remake.

The Padmaavat (2018) actor is also gearing up to set his foot into the digital world. He will soon be making his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video show, created and directed by the director duo Raj & DK. Kapoor will follow his digital debut with a digital film, said to be the official remake of the French action thriller film Nuit Blanche (2011), which was adapted into a Tamil film fronted by superstar Kamal Haasan.

Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) fame Ali Abbas Zafar is helming the remake. The film went on floors a couple of days ago and the latest update suggests that the team has finally locked a title for the film.

“As of now, Ali and the team is calling it Bloody Daddy. The action saga has Shahid playing a father who tries to save his child and involves a lot of blood and gore, so the title suits the film. It is a tentative working title but, in all probabilities, this would be the title they lock.”

According to reports, Katrina Kaif is set to play the female lead in the upcoming film. Earlier, the makers had approached Bhumi Pednekar for the same role, but the actress turned down the offer. Kaif has previously worked with Zafar on such box-office hits as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat (2019).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Bosco Martis and Zee Studios’ Rocket Gang seals the release date
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor pens down a heartfelt note for father Boney Kapoor as she wraps up…
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to debut in theatres on September 9, 2022
Entertainment
83: Ranveer Singh unveils the teaser of the much-awaited sports drama; trailer to come out…
Entertainment
Ram Charan to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan: One of the very few regrets that I have is that when I…
Entertainment
26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Bollywood pays tribute to martyrs and victims
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi’s political drama Maharani greenlit for second season
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan begins filming second schedule of Shehzada around Jama Masjid in Delhi
Entertainment
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey amasses over 18 million views in a day;…
Entertainment
Mahima Makwana: Challenging years on TV helped me be confident in Antim
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma debuts on India’s first voice-based social media platform Hoote, developed by…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Issa brothers ‘mulling Asda-EG Group merger’
UK scientist backs vaccines against Omicron
East Lancashire Cricket Club recruits more Asian players this year
Bosco Martis and Zee Studios’ Rocket Gang seals the release…
Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy
NHS-backed research urges to scrap the term “BAME”
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE