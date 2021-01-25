Farmers’ protest emerges as the major bottleneck in the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry?

By: Mohnish Singh







Last seen in Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil (2020), which premiered on streaming media giant Netflix amidst the pandemic, Janhvi Kapoor recently announced a new film, titled Good Luck Jerry.

Soon, the entire cast and crew of the film flew to the Indian state of Punjab and began production on 11th January. But the news coming in from the sets suggest that the team has had to put filming on hold for the second time this month due to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

A leading entertainment portal reports that Janhvi Kapoor was shooting in Patiala when a couple of protesters barged into the shooting location and raised slogans against the filmmakers shooting in the city, demanding the Dhadak (2018) to speak up and support the farmers’ cause.







“This is not an issue against any actor of film, the farmers wanted them to support their cause since agriculture is something that affects everyone. Not just Janhvi, they also demanded that other Bollywood actors too should come out in support of the farmers,” a source tells the publication.

After raising slogans at the shooting location, the protesters later reached the hotel where Kapoor and other crew members were staying and continued to chant the slogans. Reportedly, the farmers are disappointed with the entire film industry for remaining silent on the issue.

In addition to Janhvi Kapoor, Good Luck Jerry also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh on its cast. Sidharth Sengupta is calling the shots for the film.







Meanwhile, Kapoor is waiting for the release of her next film Roohi Afzana which marks her maiden collaboration with National Film Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the horror-comedy has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who has also written the script with Gautam Mehra.

After Roohi Afzana, Kapoor will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya as male leads. The film is a sequel to Karan Johar’s 2008 production Dostana.











