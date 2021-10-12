Website Logo
  Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Exclusive: Shoojit Sircar says, "Whenever somebody talks about Shoebite, I definitely get little emotional"

Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in movies like Piku, PINK (Sircar had produced it), and Gulabo Sitabo. But before these movies, the actor-director duo had teamed up for a movie titled Shoebite.

The shooting of the film was completed many years ago, but it is not yet released. Bachchan has tweeted many times requesting producers to release the film.

Nowadays, a lot of movies are getting a direct-to-digital release. So, when Eastern Eye interacted with Sircar, we asked him if not a theatrical release, can we expect a digital release of Shoebite. To watch the filmmaker replied, “Whenever somebody talks about Shoebite, I definitely get little emotional about it because it’s a ready film and unfortunately it’s not yet released. It’s with the producers and the studio. So, they are in talks. I think they also want that film to release. But, I can’t comment on it at all at this moment. If it really happens then I will come out and shout out loud.”

Sircar is gearing up for the release of his next directorial Sardar Udham which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The movie is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16th October 2021.

When we asked Sircar if there’s any project he is working on after Sardar Udham, the filmmaker said, “A couple of projects are there which I want to produce at this moment. Some of my very close associates would be developing some projects, so soon the announcements will come.”

Eastern Eye

