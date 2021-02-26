Exclusive: Rapid fire with southern actress Pooja Jhaveri

Known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema, actress Pooja Jhaveri has been keeping quite busy lately as she has signed three films back-to-back, which are at various stages of development.







While Rukkumani Vandi Varudhu and 8 are in the Tamil language, she is equally kicked about her second film in her mother tongue Gujarati, titled Sarabhai.

We recently caught up with Pooja Jhaveri for a quick round of rapid fire. The talented actress, who was most recently seen in Bangaru Bullodu (2021), answered candid questions about life, love, and much more. Here’s taking a look at what she had to say.

When were you happiest?

Whenever I am amidst nature.







What makes you unhappy?

Lying and obnoxious behaviour

What is your most treasured possession?

My family and the values I hold.

What would your superpower be?

My superpower is to be positive in the most negative situations.







What is your greatest fear?

I have a water phobia. I fear I would die of drowning someday.

What is your earliest memory?

I remember giving a dance performance at the age of 3.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

That I don’t belong to this generation. I am more of a vintage soul.







What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Negativity and dishonesty

What was your most embarrassing moment?

I cannot recollect, but I forget names. Sometimes that can be embarrassing.

Property aside, what is the most expensive thing you have bought?

In terms of material things, I am a gold lover and often buy expensive jewellery. Though I am not a materialistic person, in general.

If you could bring something extinct back to life, what would you choose?

I would like to bring back the less polluted days and a life free of uncertainties like Covid.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

I would love to play it for myself.

What is the worst thing anyone has said to you?

I’d remember if I had taken it seriously. I guess I feel off when someone judges me because of the work I do or for the industry I work in.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolates and food.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My mom and my family.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

I have a habit of saying “Whatever” and the phrase which is my pet peeve would be “whatever happens, happens for a reason”.

What is the worst job you have done?

At a very tender age, I had this thing to learn everything I come across. I wanted to become a beautician and had done a parlour course. I ended up doing facials for people. It isn’t the worst but the funniest. I have tried my hands on a lot of professions.

If you could edit your past, what would you change?

I doubt I would want to change anything if given a chance. I would like to go back in time and enjoy my teenage more thoroughly for I missed it being goal-oriented for my age.

How would you like to be remembered?

I would like to be remembered as a smiling, happy and optimistic individual.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life is what you make it. One can only give out what one has inside them. I believe one should make it a point to have good things inside them so that they can give out positivity and radiance to the world.

