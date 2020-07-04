Esha Deol to debut on the small screen?

As the television industry switches back to action mode after a complete halt of all shooting activities due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers are planning to introduce several changes in the storyline of their shows to win back the audience’s attention.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi has been in news for the entry of Paridhi Sharma, who replaces Puja Banerjee on the show. The mythological series is once again making the headlines as a Bollywood actress is set to join the star cast, making her small screen debut.

We are talking about Esha Deol. Buzz has it that the actress will replace Toral Rasputra on Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi and will essay the role of Rani Samridhi Devi, the mother of Maa Vaishno Devi. Though the news of Esha coming on board the show has been doing the rounds, she is yet to make any official announcement.

For the unversed, Toral Rasputra had walked out of the show before the lockdown. Sharing the reason behind quitting the show despite being praised for her performance, she had said that she was not comfortable playing mother to a grown-up girl.

“Leaps, sudden changes in the storyline, and actors quitting are all part of the game because everything depends on ratings. I was aware that Maa Vaishno Devi, too, will go in for a leap, but I did not expect it to happen so suddenly. I have never played mother to an adult. Since the decision to introduce the leap was sudden, I had to shoot a few scenes with Puja, but I was sure that I wanted to quit. I felt that I would not be able to look convincing as her mother. It was an amicable decision and the makers understood my point,” she had said.

Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi airs on Star Bharat.