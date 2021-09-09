Encounter Teaser: Riz Ahmed must do whatever he can to protect his two sons from a mysterious threat

Riz Ahmed (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of the eagerly awaited genre-bending thriller Encounter, featuring Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor Riz Ahmed in the lead role, have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film.

Directed by Michael Pearce, Encounter is a mix of science-fiction, psychological thriller and family drama. The film tells the story of ex-Marine Malik Khan (Ahmed) who goes on a treacherous journey with his two young sons in order to protect them from an unknown force. In addition to Ahmed, the film also features Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada in important roles.

The teaser opens with Ahmed holding a sniper rifle as he tells his son to stay put and count to a very high number. In the rest of the teaser, several images from the film flash on the screen as the young boy keeps on counting numbers in the background. It appears Ahmed’s character is trying everything possible to protect his sons from a mysterious threat.

The Amazon Studios’ film will mark the acting debut of child actor Aditya Geddada. The young actor landed the lead role in the film after his very first audition at just seven years old. Talking about him, Pearce had said earlier that he earned the role because he is “this firecracker of energy and charm.”

Encounter had its world premiere earlier this month at the Telluride Film Festival and will have its international premiere on September 10th at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is slated for a limited theatrical release on December 3 before premiering on Amazon Prime Video on December 10th.