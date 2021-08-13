Website Logo
  • Friday, August 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120

Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to star Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as leads

Ekta Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ekta Kapoor has revealed the lead cast of her much-awaited show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The content czarina on Thursday unveiled the first promo of the show and introduced Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as new Ram and Priya. The show is the reboot of Kapoor’s popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain, which featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tiwari as central characters.

Sharing the promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 on her Instagram handle, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Here it is Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo and cast. Only on Sony Entertainment Television.”

In the promo, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are at a party where Ram (Mehta) asks Priya (Parmar) why she is not yet married even at the age of 32. Priya asks him the same question as to why he is not married at the age of 38. After breaking the ice, both seem set to begin a new chapter in their lives.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Mehta and Parmar have previously worked together on Star Plus’ successful show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. Their chemistry is definitely going to be the main highlight of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as we can already see some glances of it in the promo.

Speaking to Ekta Kapoor, Mehta said, “I am so looking forward to this. Bade Acche Lagte Hain is such an iconic show. Literally, I have grown up watching this. It’s my mother’s favourite show. When I told my mother about it, she told, “This you have to do and with perfection.”

Ekta asked Nakuul not to stress about stepping into the shoes of Ram in the reboot version. “Don’t take too much stress. Many people will say why are we making Bade Acche Lagte Hain again. I believe if you can make a story again, it is the biggest homage you can pay it. Even internationally, the makers reboot a good story every 5-10 years. I am so happy to have you as Ram because of your affable and very sweet style.”

Talking about Parmar, she said, “I am really happy and proud to be a part of this show, Season 2 of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. I think it will be the biggest achievement of what I have done till now. I am really grateful to you for letting me be a part of this. And, I am really excited and nervous.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut calls it a wrap on spy-thriller Dhaakad
Entertainment
Netflix pays a staggering amount to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for first season of Heeramandi
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor once considered surrogacy
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl completes 1 year
Entertainment
Bhuj – The Pride Of India movie review: This Ajay Devgn starrer fails to give…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter gets a new release date
Entertainment
#Chiru153: Chiranjeevi’s next with director Jayam Mohan Raja goes on the floors
Entertainment
Kajol watches Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India in a theatre, posts…
Entertainment
Samantha Akkineni wraps up the shooting of Shaakuntalam
Entertainment
Aamir Khan concerned over films releasing on streaming media platforms
Entertainment
Aahana Kumra to shoot her next in London
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed to head jury for Platform Competition at Toronto International Film Festival…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Lord’s turn #RedForRuth as Tendulkar releases signed prints
Kangana Ranaut calls it a wrap on spy-thriller Dhaakad
Netflix pays a staggering amount to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for…
Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor once considered surrogacy
Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as Gunjan Saxena: The…
Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to star Nakuul…