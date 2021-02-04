Ekta Kapoor rolls out Naagin’s spin-off Kuch Toh Hai on Colors

By: Mohnish Singh







Balaji Telefilms’ head honcho Ekta Kapoor has raised the curtain on her new show, Kuch Toh Hai. Set to premiere on 7th February on Colors, the finite series is a spin-off of Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 5 which recently came to an end after a glorious run at the same general entertainment channel. Kuch Toh Hai stars Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in lead roles.

Speaking about the show, producer Ekta Kapoor said, “We have always tried to spin magic and bring alive something unexpected and exciting with every season of Naagin. Right from the cast, storyline, characterization to the treatment of the show, we have always built intrigue around the mystical world. Kuch Toh Hai will transport the viewers to an alternate universe and showcase the story of forbidden love through Naagin and Cheel’s offspring. Backed by a very appealing and youthful storyline, Kuch Toh Hai will take Naagin’s rich legacy forward and we are happy to welcome Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee to the family.”





Harsh Rajput on portraying the role of Rehan said, “Naagin is one of the most revered fantasy fiction shows on television that has showcased fantasy and mysticism like never before. I am glad to be working with Colors and with Ekta Kapoor for Naagin’s spin-off, Kuch Toh Hai, which will present the story from a new perspective. Essaying a fantastical character is a challenging feat and I am very excited to portray a vampire. I have always heard and read about vampires in movies and books but playing one is going to an incredible experience.”







Krishna Mukherjee, who will be seen in the role of Priya, said, “Ekta Kapoor always envisions her characters to be unique and distinctive and when it comes to fantasy fiction, she is a master. Being a part of Naagin’s spin-off Kuch Toh Hai is a great opportunity but also a huge responsibility given the show enjoys such a large audience and they always have great expectations from it. My role as a part-angel and part-human is very unique and something I am essaying for the first time. I am extremely excited to work with Colors and looking forward to a new journey.”

Kuch Toh Hai will hit airwaves on 7th February and air every Saturday and Sunday at 20:00 on Colors.

