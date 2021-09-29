Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795

Entertainment

Ek Villain Returns avoids clash with Laal Singh Chaddha, gets postponed to July 2022

John Abraham (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria was slated to release on Valentine’s Day weekend next year. But, a few days ago, it was announced that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Valentine’s Day 2022.

So, the makers of Ek Villain Returns have postponed the release date to 8th July 2022. John took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film

He tweeted, “Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna – 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022 #BhushanKumar @ektarkapoor @mohit11481 #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @arjunk26 @DishPatani @TaraSutaria @amul_mohan @TSeries @balajimotionpic #BalajiMotionPictures.”

Ek Villain Returns will release during the Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid) weekend.

Talking about other films of John, the actor will be seen in movies like Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack, and Pathan. Satyameva Jayate 2 will be releasing in theatres on 26th November 2021.

While announcing the release date of Satyameva Jayate 2, John had tweeted, “Do Takke Ki Jaan lene 56 inch ka JIGARAA nahi, 56 kilo ka HATHODA chaahiye! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing on 26th November 2021 @MassZaveri #DivyaKhoslaKumar @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @EmmayEntertain @TSeries @AAFilmsIndia.”

Meanwhile, the release dates of Pathan and Attack are not yet announced.

Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release on Christmas this year but has been postponed to Valentine’s Day 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pushpa The Rise: Rashmika Mandanna goes de-glam in the Allu Arjun starrer
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar to remake Prithviraj’s Malayalam hit Driving License
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan opens up about the hate she received after getting famous
NEWS
Adobe sets-up UK Creative Council led by Riz Ahmed
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar wrap up Dharma Productions’ Mr Lele
Entertainment
ZEE Studios sets November 11 for the theatrical release of their next Punjabi film Fuffad…
Entertainment
Indian PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran says Bhramam is funnier and wicked than Andhadhun
Entertainment
Shamshera: First look poster of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer unveiled on the actor’s…
Entertainment
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer might get a…
Entertainment
Raataan Lambiyan Chill Mix version gets featured at Times Square NYC
Entertainment
Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot a massive song in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fuel crisis: Johnson rules out priority access for key workers
Ek Villain Returns avoids clash with Laal Singh Chaddha, gets…
Pushpa The Rise: Rashmika Mandanna goes de-glam in the Allu…
Akshay Kumar to remake Prithviraj’s Malayalam hit Driving License
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan opens up about the hate she received after…
Adobe sets-up UK Creative Council led by Riz Ahmed