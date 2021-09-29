Ek Villain Returns avoids clash with Laal Singh Chaddha, gets postponed to July 2022

John Abraham (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria was slated to release on Valentine’s Day weekend next year. But, a few days ago, it was announced that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Valentine’s Day 2022.

So, the makers of Ek Villain Returns have postponed the release date to 8th July 2022. John took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film

He tweeted, “Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna – 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022 #BhushanKumar @ektarkapoor @mohit11481 #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @arjunk26 @DishPatani @TaraSutaria @amul_mohan @TSeries @balajimotionpic #BalajiMotionPictures.”

Ek Villain Returns will release during the Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid) weekend.

Talking about other films of John, the actor will be seen in movies like Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack, and Pathan. Satyameva Jayate 2 will be releasing in theatres on 26th November 2021.

While announcing the release date of Satyameva Jayate 2, John had tweeted, “Do Takke Ki Jaan lene 56 inch ka JIGARAA nahi, 56 kilo ka HATHODA chaahiye! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing on 26th November 2021 @MassZaveri #DivyaKhoslaKumar @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @EmmayEntertain @TSeries @AAFilmsIndia.”

Meanwhile, the release dates of Pathan and Attack are not yet announced.

Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release on Christmas this year but has been postponed to Valentine’s Day 2022.