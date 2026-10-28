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Eastern Eye meets Dame Meera Syal: Author and actress talks about her memoir 'Vigilauntie'play icon
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Eastern Eye meets Dame Meera Syal: Author and actress talks about her memoir 'Vigilauntie'

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 28, 2026
Eastern Eye

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