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Salary transparency

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has called for stronger pay transparency rules to help tackle workplace discrimination

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UK pay reforms could give workers greater access to colleagues’ salaries

  • Workers could gain the right to request colleagues’ salary details and information about bonuses, overtime and working hours
  • The watchdog wants employers to respond to pay information requests within a specified timeframe
  • Women in full-time work earned 6.8 per cent less than men on average in April 2026, according to official figures

Workers in the UK could gain greater access to information about their colleagues’ salaries under proposed reforms aimed at tackling pay discrimination, particularly against women.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has urged the government to introduce a legal requirement for employers to respond to staff requests for pay information when they suspect they are being paid less than colleagues doing similar work.

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