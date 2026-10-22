British Asian power couple Pritpal and Rajinder Singh make history in Altra’s viral Legacy campaign

Pritpal Kaur, 75, and her husband Rajinder Singh MBE, 79, are proving that age is no barrier to ambition, fitness or making history. The couple have stepped into the spotlight as part of Altra’s Legacy Team, an extraordinary running team celebrating four athletes in their 70s and 80s and challenging perceptions of what it means to grow older.

Their inclusion is particularly significant as a British Asian couple, bringing greater visibility to a community that is rarely represented in mainstream running campaigns celebrating older athletes. Their appearance in the campaign marks a powerful moment of representation, showing that running is for everyone, whatever their age or background.

The campaign has attracted viral attention, with the couple’s story offering a refreshing alternative to conventional sporting narratives. Rather than focusing on youth and elite performance alone, the Legacy Team celebrates decades of dedication, the importance of staying active and the inspiration that older generations can offer younger people.

For Pritpal and Rajinder, running is about much more than personal achievement. It is about encouraging others to discover the benefits of an active lifestyle and showing that it is never too late to set yourself a new challenge.

Pritpal made history earlier this year when she completed her first London Marathon at the age of 75, becoming the oldest British Asian woman to finish the race this year.

Her husband Rajinder, 79, is equally remarkable. Recognised as the oldest runner in the British Sikh community, he completed three half-marathons and a full marathon in September, demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to the sport.

The couple also give back to their community by regularly visiting local schools, teaching children to skip and hula hoop and encouraging them to discover the joy of movement from an early age.

They are joined in the Legacy Team by Peter Giles, 82, the UK’s fastest octogenarian over 5K, and Laurence Cummings, 85, who holds 204 age-category Parkrun records. Together, the four runners demonstrate that a lifelong relationship with fitness can continue well into later life.

The team has been created to inspire younger generations to build healthy habits that last a lifetime. Its accompanying free book, The Long Run, shares decades of running experience and wisdom, reinforcing the message that the choices people make today can help shape their health and wellbeing 30 or 40 years into the future.

For Pritpal and Rajinder’s story is a source of enormous pride. For British Asian communities, their presence in a major running campaign offers an important moment of visibility. And for anyone who believes they may be too old to start something new, the couple offer a powerful answer: it is never too late.

Their message is simple keep moving, keep challenging yourself and inspire others along the way.