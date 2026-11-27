A care home bought for £1. A Punjabi restaurant that has fed Londoners since 1946. A medical student who wrote NHS-approved software between lectures. A Watford chemist's shop that became Britain's largest independent pharmaceutical wholesaler.

These are some of the stories behind the 17 winners of the 28th Asian Business Awards, presented on 20 November at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Their work stretches from Westminster to Amritsar, from preclinical labs to luxury hotels. Here is how each of them got there.

Care Home Operator of the Year: Harpreet Banwait, Strong Life Care

Care Home Operator of the Year: Harpreet Banwait, Strong Life Care AMG

Harpreet Banwait built a care group because he could not find the right home for his grandfather. In 2010 he left a career in corporate finance, bought a care home in Barnsley and placed his grandfather in it, after the family struggled to find care that understood his language and culture.

That personal mission became a stated business one: to be the most diverse care operator in the UK, so no family is turned away. Growth was patient at first. By 2016 the Wakefield-based group had four homes and around 240 staff, funded by a seven-figure Lloyds loan. NatWest-backed deals then added Hessle, Armthorpe and Ferryhill, and Cooper House in Bradford took the group to eight homes, 500 beds and 560 staff.

This year the pace changed. Strong Life Care bought four Yorkshire homes from Maria Mallaband Care Homes, then 18 more purpose-built homes from the same seller across Yorkshire, the North East, the North West, the East Midlands and Norfolk, tripling its size and quadrupling turnover. The judges noted bed capacity has tripled and the workforce has doubled to more than 2,000.

A share of profits goes to good causes through the Banwait Family Foundation, which he set up to fund local, national and international causes.

Franchise Business of the Year: Harry Rashid, Synergy Four Restaurants

Franchise Business of the Year: Harry Rashid, Synergy Four Restaurants AMG

Harry Rashid has shown that a global brand can still be run like a neighbourhood business. Since 2016 his company, Synergy Four Restaurants, has built a group of McDonald's restaurants across north London that now employs more than 600 people, the judges noted.

The headline number is jobs, but the judges singled out who fills them. Many of Synergy Four's staff are first-time jobseekers, which makes the business one of the larger entry points into work for young people in its part of the capital. Rashid has invested in that pipeline directly: when the company refitted its restaurants, it also fitted out a 1,700 sq ft head office split between his own office and a dedicated space for staff training.

Franchising rewards operators who treat the brand's rules as a floor, not a ceiling. Rashid's five-year plan is built on that idea: sustainable growth, continuous reinvestment in the estate and innovation to future-proof the business against rising costs and changing customer habits, the judges said.

Cultural Impact Award: Parul Goel, Zee Entertainment UK

Cultural Impact Award: Parul Goel, Zee Entertainment UK AMG

Parul Goel has spent nearly two decades turning a two-channel UK operation into the biggest South Asian entertainment network in Europe. He joined Zee Entertainment in 2007, when Zee UK ran just two television channels.

His method is to put South Asian stories inside the platforms mainstream Europe already uses. In 2023 Zee launched four channels on Freeview and relaunched Bollywood channel Zee One for German viewers through Samsung TV Plus. Zee now works with more than 15 partners across Europe, with Sky and Samsung the most prominent. Zee TV has since launched in Germany with round-the-clock German subtitles, and this year's UK season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa drew 11 brand partners.

The judges framed it simply: entertainment is the vehicle, culture is the connection. Zee's film, music and drama link second- and third-generation diaspora audiences with their heritage across Europe and the Americas.

In June 2026 ZEE5 Global promoted Goel to territory head for the UK and Europe. He also serves as CFO for Europe and the Americas. This is his second Asian Business Award: he was Media Personality of the Year in 2023.

Online Business of the Year: Raman Mehra, Keplin Group

Online Business of the Year: Raman Mehra, Keplin Group AMG

Raman Mehra turned an Amazon seller into a data-led consumer goods group in eight years. He co-founded Keplin Group in September 2018 and has led it as CEO since.

Keplin now runs a multi-brand portfolio of more than 1,000 products across home, kitchen, garden, luggage, toys and pets. Its edge is speed of insight: real-time marketplace data shows what shoppers want, and the team then develops, sources and quality-checks products in-house. The stated aim is everyday products, made better and kept affordable, according to the judges' citation.

The business also acts as a back office for other brands selling on and to Amazon, from fourth-party logistics to listing optimisation. That physical side is substantial. Keplin has occupied a 43,000 sq ft unit at Meon Vale Business Park near Stratford-upon-Avon since 2019, extended that lease by five years and took a further 75,000 sq ft on the same park from St. Modwen Logistics.

Mehra links the warehouse footprint to the customer: well-placed space cuts delivery times, road miles and carbon.

Influencer of the Year: Twinkle Sharma, Twink Media London

Influencer of the Year: Twinkle Sharma, Twink Media London AMG

Twinkle Sharma runs her social channels like a media company, and the judges rewarded her for it. Her Instagram account, split between London and Delhi, had around 1.7 million followers in August 2026, according to influencer analytics platform Qoruz.

The content spans elite lifestyle, fashion, travel, beauty and fitness, with a personal through-line: lifting, dancing, dressing up and travelling solo. Qoruz's breakdown puts arts and entertainment, sport, travel and fashion as her largest categories.

What sets her apart is the business behind the feed. She founded Twink Media London to turn creator reach into commercial work for brands, and the citation praised her for treating audience demographics as commercial assets. Her premium content also bridges cultures, speaking to South Asian audiences in the UK and India at once.

For brands trying to reach young, affluent British Asian and Indian consumers, she has become a channel in her own right.

Fund Manager of the Year: Rupa Popat, Araya Ventures

Fund Manager of the Year: Rupa Popat, Araya Ventures AMG

Rupa Popat went from pitch deck to a backed, deployed venture firm in under two years, and opened the asset class to hundreds of new investors on the way. A former investment banker, she built and sold FUTR, a retail and commerce events business, to Hong Kong-listed Pico Group in 2019.

Her debut Arāya Super Angel Fund broke ground. British Business Investments, the commercial arm of the British Business Bank, committed £5 million through its Regional Angels Programme: its first ever commitment to a solo GP. The fund closed at $26.3 million in July 2025, around twice her original target. A $30 million global fund followed. The judges put assets at $100 million and the portfolio at more than 30 start-ups.

Over half of Araya's investments are in AI application companies, across health, fintech, future of work and commerce. Popat also deliberately backs teams outside London.

Her academy may be the bigger legacy. Only 14% of UK angels are women; Araya's academy trains new investors, many of them women, and turns graduates into a scout network that shares in carry. More than 400 angels have come through it across the UK, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore and North America. Araya was named Best New Fund Manager at the 2025 EIS Association awards.

Technology Business of the Year: Bankim Chandra, Dotsquares

Technology Business of the Year: Bankim Chandra, Dotsquares AMG

Bankim Chandra started Dotsquares in 2002 from a cold garage; it now employs more than 1,200 technology specialists. Before that he worked as a developer, systems analyst and project manager at Santander, RBS and American Express.

The model was built on two sides of one family. Bankim ran the UK end, first from an office in Hove; his brother Bahul, an offshore delivery specialist from Infosys, ran a small development team in Jaipur. Twenty-four years later the company has delivered more than 27,000 projects for 15,000 clients across bespoke software, AI, automation, cloud and cybersecurity, with offices in the UK, India, the US, the UAE and Australia, the judges noted.

Its newest product shows where the business is heading. The platform the judges cited turns conversations into accurate operating procedures, using real-time transcription and AI summarisation. Dotsquares holds Salesforce Summit Partner status for a fourth year, and in May 2026 Chandra was named Best CEO in AI, Cybersecurity, IT and Tech at the Best CEO Awards Europe in Madrid.

He has also mentored in schools, built an apprenticeship pipeline and given staff time to volunteer at the Mother Teresa centre in Jaipur.

Fast Growth Business of the Year: Nitesh Somani, Kara Healthcare

Fast Growth Business of the Year: Nitesh Somani, Kara Healthcare AMG

Nitesh Somani's care group began with a home bought for £1; it now runs around 15, and turnover has risen by more than 420% in two years, the judges noted.

Founded in 2013, Kara Healthcare spent a decade building three purpose-built homes in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Peterborough. Then it moved fast. In February 2025 it bought seven homes at once: six in the North East from administrators and lender ThinCats, plus Olive Row from Peterborough Care, keeping every member of staff. In November 2025 it took over Simmins Crescent in Leicester from sight-loss charity Vista, and later the 65-bed Beechdale Manor in Nottingham from Target Healthcare REIT.

The pattern is the point. Kara buys homes others have given up on, stabilises them and keeps the people. The judges summed it up as seeing potential where others saw problems, and learning how to make difficult things work.

Somani credits culture rather than capital. Every week he meets colleagues from every grade, housekeepers to home managers, in an open "Care & Share with the CEO" forum.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Arvin Abdollahzadeh, Pharmlogic

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Arvin Abdollahzadeh, Pharmlogic AMG

Arvin Abdollahzadeh built an NHS-approved health tech business between lectures and hospital placements. The idea came from the wards: as a medical student he saw patients arriving late with illnesses that could have been caught earlier, the judges said.

His route into pharmacy started even younger. Working as a dispenser in the summer after his GCSEs, he wrote software that reads prescription barcodes and texts patients when their medicines are ready, saving pharmacy teams hours of phone calls. That bulk SMS tool became Pharmlogic.

With no team and no funding, he wrote the code himself, won NHS approval as a national supplier and signed up hundreds of community pharmacies, according to the judges' citation. Pharmlogic Group publishes its assessment under the NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit, required of any organisation handling NHS patient data. In 2025 Chemist+Druggist named him in The Pills, its list of 25 outstanding people in pharmacy.

The bigger prize is prevention. Earlier contact between pharmacies and patients means problems are spotted before they reach A&E.

Family Business of the Year: Batra Group, collected by CEO Rudy Rudran

Family Business of the Year: Batra Group, collected by CEO Rudy Rudran AMG

Batra Group is the family business behind some of the best-known sports and fashion brands on British high streets, without its own name on the label. For nearly four decades it has designed, sourced and distributed branded apparel and footwear, staying private and family-owned throughout.

Its model is licensing: global brand owners hand Batra the design, production and distribution of their products in chosen territories. In 2016 Cherokee Global Brands licensed Hi-Tec and Magnum footwear to Batra across the UK, Ireland, Benelux, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Scandinavia, with a global apparel design centre in London. Tony Hawk apparel for Europe, the Middle East and Africa followed.

The partnerships have grown in prestige. When Authentic Brands Group bought Hunter in June 2023, it named Batra a core partner, running Hunter's design, stores, wholesale and e-commerce in its regions. Iconix later picked Batra to run streetwear label Hoodrich, with JD Sports as global retail partner.

The judges credited family ownership for that long view on brands, partners and investment. Batra now reaches more than 5,000 retail doors, with a strong online and social presence.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr Shailendra Singh, Cellomatics Biosciences

Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr Shailendra Singh, Cellomatics Biosciences AMG

Dr Shailendra Singh has built one of the UK's go-to preclinical labs, helping drug developers find out whether a new medicine might work before it reaches people. He founded Cellomatics Biosciences in 2015 at BioCity Nottingham.

Cellomatics designs bespoke laboratory tests, known as bioassays, across oncology, immuno-oncology, immunology, inflammation and respiratory disease. It has also developed INNOBEX, an in vitro model of the blood-brain barrier for research into neurodegenerative disease.

The business sells to the world. Overseas trade grew 208% between 2018 and 2020, earning the Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. In 2022 it moved into purpose-built labs at Colwick Quays, roughly three times the size of its old base. The judges cited revenue growth of more than 200% over five years and an ambition to lead globally in predictive models that speed up drug discovery.

Singh pairs the science with a people-first culture. He was previously named Midlands Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. The award was collected on his behalf.

Community Champion of the Year: Amrit Maan OBE, Punjab Restaurant, Covent Garden

Community Champion of the Year: Amrit Maan OBE, Punjab Restaurant, Covent Garden AMG

For 80 years the Punjab has fed London, and for much of that time it has fed people who could not pay. The restaurant was founded in 1946 on Braham Street in Aldgate by Gurbachan Singh Maan, a former wrestler who had spent a decade in Britain as a peddler. In 1951 he moved to Neal Street, Covent Garden, to be near the India High Commission. It is the oldest North Indian restaurant in the UK.

His great-grandson Amrit Maan now runs it as the fourth generation. The family's projects have given away an estimated £1 million of food over the decades. When Covid shut London, he refused to close the kitchens; the family cooked 100,000 meals for charities, joined at one point by soldiers of the Household Cavalry. He was appointed OBE in the New Year Honours for services to charity and the community.

The giving has not stopped. The Punjab has partnered Penny Appeal on 10,000 charity meals during Ramadan, feeds people experiencing homelessness and hardship, and backs charity fundraisers, often without telling anyone, the judges noted.

The family philosophy is simple: where it can feed people, it does.

Charitable Foundation of the Year: KM Foundation, Kumar Muthalagappan OBE FCA

Charitable Foundation of the Year: KM Foundation, Kumar Muthalagappan OBE FCA AMG

The KM Foundation judges every gift by one test: not how much was given, but what changed because of it, the judges said. Its founder, Kumar Muthalagappan OBE FCA, built two clinical research companies from start-up to sale to ICON plc, the world's largest contract research organisation. He has sat on eight national boards, including the Olympic Delivery Authority, and set up the foundation with his three children.

The foundation works across the UK and India in health, education and community development, preferring long-term, scalable projects to one-off relief. In Tamil Nadu it gave £170,000 to an Orbis UK cataract programme expected to screen around 330,000 people, with roughly 34,500 likely to need surgery and 10,000 pairs of glasses to be handed out. The judges credited it with restoring sight to tens of thousands in rural India.

In Punjab, £150,000 is building the state's first specialist airway service, serving 30 million people. Working with The London Clinic and Imperial College London, Sri Guru Ram Das Hospital in Amritsar already treats complex airway and voice cases every week and assesses swallowing patients daily.

At home, it gave £100,000 to launch the Chalke History Festival's Schools Hub and helps young musicians from low-income homes reach Britain's leading conservatoires, the judges noted.

Businesswoman of the Year: Alpa Hathi, B&S Group

Businesswoman of the Year: Alpa Hathi, B&S Group AMG

Alpa Hathi walked away from a corporate career at Unilever to co-found a pharmaceutical business, and was back at work a week after giving birth.

That business is now B&S Group, one of the UK's largest pharmacy wholesalers. It delivers to around 5,000 pharmacies and hospitals and employs 1,500 people across the UK and India, the judges noted. In a sector that keeps medicines moving to every high street, scale and reliability are everything; B&S has built both.

Her title tells the rest of the story. As co-founder and chief people officer, Hathi has made culture her brief, owning how a 1,500-strong workforce is hired, developed and kept. The judges called her proof that a business can grow big without losing its heart.

She is also listed as a director of Laxmi BNS Holdings.

Philanthropy Award: Dr Vijay Patel OBE and Dr Bhikhu Patel, Waymade Capital

Philanthropy Award: Dr Vijay Patel OBE and Dr Bhikhu Patel, Waymade Capital AMG

The Patel brothers give because their mother taught them to. Born in Eldoret, Kenya, they lost their father when Vijay was five and Bhikhu seven, and were raised by their mother, Shanta, who gave a tenth of her income to charity. Vijay trained as a pharmacist in Leicester; Bhikhu studied architecture at Bristol. Together they built Waymade and were named Ernst & Young UK Entrepreneurs of the Year in 2001.

In 2005 they set up the Shanta Foundation in her name, working in the UK, India and Kenya. Projects run from schools and wells in Kenya, and orphanages, to a critical care centre at Shree Krishna Hospital, Karamsad, and PhD programmes at their alma maters.

This year they opened the Waymade Institute of Nursing Sciences at Bhaikaka University in Anand, Gujarat: more than 25,000 sq ft of smart classrooms and simulation labs aimed at India's nursing shortage. They pledged around Rs 7.75 crore to the project.

Closer to home, theirs was the first pledge towards Aum Crematorium in Denham, Europe's first purpose-built Hindu crematorium. Vijay was appointed OBE for philanthropy.

Business Personality of the Year: Dr Bharat Shah CBE, Sigma Pharmaceuticals

Business Personality of the Year: Dr Bharat Shah CBE, Sigma Pharmaceuticals AMG

Dr Bharat Shah started a national medicines business from the back of a Watford chemist's shop, and spent four decades using it to stand up for independent pharmacy. Born in Nairobi in 1949, he came to the UK from Kenya in the early 1970s and was among the first pharmacy graduates of the University of Bath, with a first-class degree. He opened his first pharmacy in 1975.

In 1982 he began distributing generic medicines from that shop, founding Sigma with his brothers Manish and Kamal. He has recalled doing everything by hand: stacking shelves, picking stock, packing it and driving the van. Today Sigma is Britain's largest independent pharmaceutical wholesaler, spanning wholesaling, pharmacies, generic licences, packing and exports, run from an automated Watford site serving more than 3,000 pharmacies, hospitals and doctors.

Its purpose was always partnership: a wholesaler built to be independent pharmacists' partner and advocate. The judges credited Shah's presence, persuasion, enthusiasm and charm for a unique legacy in the sector.

He was appointed CBE in 2019 for services to business, economic growth, exporting, the independent pharmacy sector and philanthropy. The business is now passing to the next generation, with Hatul Shah, of the second generation, as CEO.

Asian Business of the Year: Tony Matharu, Integrity International Group

Asian Business of the Year: Tony Matharu, Integrity International Group AMG

Tony Matharu makes money by rescuing buildings London had stopped using. Over four decades he has delivered more than 2,500 hotel rooms and 1,750 jobs across the capital.

He started in the 1980s converting empty offices into hotels, the judges noted. With his brothers he co-founded Grange Hotels and ran it as group managing director until its key London sites were sold to Jurys Inn, now Leonardo Hotels, in 2019.

That same year he set up Integrity International Group and bought a 150-year lease on 55 Broadway, Charles Holden's Grade I-listed former London Underground headquarters, for a reported £120 million. Its luxury arm, Blue Orchid, won consent to turn it into a 526-room hotel. In 2024 he added Albany House next door for £47 million, Grade II-listed Atlas House near St Paul's for £34.55 million and the Georgian Crescent buildings at Tower Hill. The Westminster portfolio also includes the Wellington and Rochester hotels and Tower Suites.

The judges called him a tireless advocate for London, with a civic mission matched by a moral code rooted in family: so central that it gave the business its name. He also founded the charity Integrity International Trust. He was Hotelier of the Year at the 2024 Asian Business Awards; this year he sat on the evening's Leaders in Conversation panel before taking the top prize.