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Sudha Ragunathan brings Carnatic music to London with captivating concert at The Bhavan

The Bhavan’s October programme featured a Carnatic music concert by Sudha Ragunathan and a Dance Umbrella Festival discussion exploring Akram Khan’s creative journey with Royal Ballet director Kevin O’Hare.

Sudha Ragunathan brings Carnatic music to London with captivating concert at The Bhavan
The Bhavan
Vibhuti Pathak
By Vibhuti PathakOct 20, 2026
Vibhuti Pathak
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Highlights:

  • Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Ragunathan performed a two-and-a-half-hour Carnatic music concert at The Bhavan on 10 October.
  • The vocalist was accompanied by violinist Balu Raguraman and mridangam artist Somasundaram Desigar.
  • The concert took place in the lead-up to Navratri, bringing devotional music to London audiences.
  • The Bhavan and Dance Umbrella co-hosted a discussion with choreographer Akram Khan MBE on 12 October.
  • Royal Ballet director Kevin O’Hare CBE led the conversation, which explored Khan’s influences, career and approach to autobiographical and biographical works.
  • Dance artist and choreographer Mavin Khoo shared insights into the creative process behind dance productions.

    • The Bhavan brought Indian classical music and contemporary dance into focus through two events in London this October, welcoming celebrated performers and arts leaders for evenings of live music and artistic discussion.

    The programme featured a concert by Padma Bhushan awardee and Sangita Kalanidhi Sudha Ragunathan on 10 October, followed by a special conversation with internationally acclaimed choreographer and dancer Akram Khan MBE on 12 October. The latter event was organised in partnership with Dance Umbrella as part of the Dance Umbrella Festival 2026.

    Sudha Ragunathan captivates audiences with Carnatic concert

    The Bhavan

    Ragunathan returned to London on Saturday, 10 October, for a two-and-a-half-hour performance at The Bhavan, presenting a selection of ragas and compositions in different languages by renowned composers.

    Accompanied by violinist Balu Raguraman and mridangam artist Somasundaram Desigar, the vocalist delivered a programme that combined musical expression with devotional themes.

    Held in the lead-up to Navaratri, the concert offered audiences an opportunity to experience the richness of Carnatic music while reflecting the devotional spirit associated with the festival.

    The Bhavan described the performance as an evening marked by emotion, musical brilliance and devotion, with Ragunathan’s renditions leaving the audience captivated.

    Akram Khan discusses his artistic journey

    Akram KhanThe Bhavan

    The programme continued on Monday, 12 October, with an evening centred on the creative practice and career of Akram Khan, one of the most prominent figures in contemporary dance.

    Co-hosted by The Bhavan and Dance Umbrella, the event formed part of the Dance Umbrella Festival 2026 and featured Khan in conversation with Kevin O’Hare CBE, director of The Royal Ballet.

    The evening opened with a film offering a glimpse into the creative process behind Khan’s productions. Mavin Khoo, artistic co-director and an acclaimed dance artist, teacher and choreographer, then shared insights into the development of a production, including directing performers and helping them understand, internalise and express a work’s meaning on stage.

    Exploring the meeting of tradition and contemporary dance


    The Bhavan

    O’Hare guided the discussion through Khan’s artistic development, exploring his childhood, early influences, celebrated productions and relationship with The Bhavan.

    Khan reflected on the influence of leading figures in Indian classical and contemporary dance on his creative journey. He also discussed his approach to autobiographical and biographical productions, highlighting the honesty, sensitivity and responsibility required when translating real lives and experiences into performance.

    The conversation offered an insight into the thinking behind Khan’s work and the processes through which personal histories and artistic influences are shaped for the stage.

    The evening concluded with questions from the audience, bringing the discussion to a close with an opportunity for further engagement with the choreographer’s ideas and creative methods.

    Celebrating artistic exchange in London

    Together, the two events showcased different strands of Indian artistic expression, from the devotional traditions of Carnatic music to contemporary choreography and performance.

    Through its collaboration with Dance Umbrella and its concert programme, The Bhavan continued to provide a platform for artists and audiences to engage with classical and contemporary forms, encouraging conversations across artistic traditions.

    akram khancarnatic musiccontemporary dancedance umbrella festival 2026indian classical musicindian culture in the ukkevin o’harelondon arts eventsmavin khoonavaratrisudha ragunathanthe bhavanthe bhavan london events
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