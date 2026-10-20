Prince William says he wants to watch Karan Johar’s 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Prince William has a Bollywood watchlist to catch up on, and Karan Johar may have just helped him get started. The Prince of Wales has called the filmmaker an “icon” after meeting him in London, and promised to check out one of Indian cinema’s most beloved family dramas, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G).

The exchange took place after Johar met William ahead of the Earthshot Prize, the environmental award founded by the prince and The Royal Foundation. Asked by a journalist how it felt to meet one of Bollywood’s biggest directors, William described the interaction as “Really cool” and praised Johar for helping the initiative establish a stronger presence in India.

“I mean, he’s again an icon, and he’s been so helpful in kind of being able to help the Earthshot prize land, well in India. We want to make it a truly Indian Earthshot Prize. It’s the biggest one we’ve done,” William said.

The compliment offered a moment of Bollywood recognition on the international stage, with the prince acknowledging Johar’s influence beyond filmmaking.

Prince William says Karan Johar is ‘being very modest’

The conversation took a more entertaining turn when the journalist asked whether William had watched any of Johar’s films. She pointed out that British audiences had grown up watching classic Bollywood movies and asked whether the filmmaker had recommended any titles.

William suggested that Johar had been keeping his cinematic achievements under wraps.

“No, he’s being very modest. But I’m sure as time goes on, he’ll introduce some more films to me,” he said.

The journalist then recommended Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, commonly known as K3G, the 2001 family drama directed by Johar. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, the film has remained a familiar title for generations of Bollywood fans.

The journalist encouraged William to tell Johar that he intended to watch the film if they met again.

“Okay got it, I’ll mention that too when I see him,” William replied.

While the prince did not confirm when he would watch K3G, his response left the door open for Johar to introduce him to more Bollywood favourites.

Why Karan Johar met Prince William

The meeting was linked to the Earthshot Prize, which aims to support solutions to major environmental challenges. The awards ceremony is being held in India for the first time, with the event scheduled to conclude on November 17, 2026.

Johar’s involvement reflects the organisers’ interest in making the initiative resonate with Indian audiences. William specifically credited the filmmaker with helping the prize establish itself in the country, describing the goal as making it “a truly Indian Earthshot Prize”.

The encounter also brought together two figures with influence in very different spheres: William, whose environmental initiative has an international profile, and Johar, one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable directors and producers.

K3G nostalgia meets a royal moment

For Bollywood fans in Britain, William’s exchange about K3G may be the most memorable part of the meeting. The film’s family drama, star-studded cast and enduring popularity have made it a staple of Bollywood nostalgia.

Johar, meanwhile, has recently been in the spotlight for other projects, including the final season of Koffee With Karan and the upcoming series Student of the Year: After Dark, which is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar from November 13.

Whether K3G becomes William’s first Johar film remains to be seen. For now, the prince has offered Bollywood fans a royal endorsement of the filmmaker, and a promise that one of Hindi cinema’s best-known classics could soon make its way onto his watchlist.