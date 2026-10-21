After statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Frances Segelman makes bust of Richard E Grant

Frances Segelman, who is making a 20ft bronze statue of the Indian politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, sculpted a bust of the actor Richard E Grant in front of an audience on Sunday (18).
This was done in St Paul’s Church Covent Garden, which is popularly known as the “Actors’ Church”.
Segelman, who is known for her ability to do faces, started with a lump of clay, but within a couple of hours produced a wonderful likeness of the Oscar nominated star of such films as Withnail and I, Saltburn and The Age of Innocence.
Frances Segelman makes bust of Richard E GrantSophie Dunne
Grant has recently been taking part in the BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors.
In the subdued light inside the church, Segelman added an extra touch of drama by donning a shimmering red dress designed by the Polish sisters, Lily and Dana Kruszynska.
Segelman is known for her royal busts. She has done the late Queen and Prince Philip as well as King Charles and the Princess Royal Princess Anne. Other commissions include Dame Judi Dench, Ray Winstone, Lord David Blunkett, Sir Simon Rattle, Dame Joan Collins, Lord Julian Fellowes, Dame Joanna Lumley and Bruce Oldfield.
She was approached by Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi party in India, and commissioned to make the statue of his late father, who was thrice chief minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Only the finishing work remains to be done on the five-tonne statue which will be air freighted to India.
Frances Segelman with maquette of Mulayam Singh Yadav Sophie Dunne
On Sunday, Grant sat still as Segelman went about her work, measuring his face at times with large callipers.
The venue added to the atmosphere of the occasion. Designed by architect Inigo Jones and completed in 1633, St Paul’s Church has a long-standing
historical connection to the West End theatre community, famous memorials for entertainers, and a landmark east portico.
It has long served as the spiritual home for London’s theatrical profession, hosting memorial and celebratory services for performers.
Frances Segelman was dressed by KruszynskaSophie Dunne
It houses plaques and graves for notable artists and entertainers including Sir Terence Rattigan, Sir Noël Coward, Sir Charlie Chaplin, Vivien Leigh, Dame Diana Rigg, Grinling Gibbons, and Samuel Butler.
All proceeds from the event are being donated to charity, with Grant nominating the Longfield Hospice in Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire. This was the charity that supported Grant’s wife, Joan Washington, who died of cancer in 2021.
At the question-and-answer session that followed the making of the bust, Grant explained how his wife had wanted to pass away at home, surrounded by her loved ones – and the hospice made this possible.
Frances Segelman live sculpting Richard E Grant in Actors' Church in Covent Garden.Sophie Dunne
He said: “They assigned someone to stay with her throughout the night. It was extraordinary. These people are living saints. I’m in debt to them for the rest of my life.”
He added: “My wife challenged my daughter and I to find a pocket of happiness in every day. At the time I thought it was some sort of cheesy Hallmark thing. But it’s given us permission to do things. I’m very indebted to her for that.”