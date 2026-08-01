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Miss Great Britain finalist Tanisha Zaman opens up about confidence, culture and identityplay icon
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Miss Great Britain finalist Tanisha Zaman opens up about confidence, culture and identity

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 01, 2026
Eastern Eye

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