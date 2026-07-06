The Leap launches programme to help south Asian musicians reach professional stages

Highlights
- Stage Ready: South Asia will support 10 grassroots south Asian artists and bands in Bradford.
- The programme offers training in live performance, stagecraft, branding and industry networking.
- Organisers hope to strengthen the pipeline of South Asian talent for festivals and regional venues.
The Leap has revealed a new artist development programme aimed at helping south Asian musicians in Bradford turn online success into professional live performance opportunities.
Called Stage Ready: South Asia, the pilot initiative will support 10 grassroots artists and bands through practical training, technical coaching and industry mentoring. Backed by Arts Council England and Bradford Council, the programme is designed to equip emerging performers with the skills and experience needed to perform on professional stages.
Bridging the gap between online audiences and live performance
The programme has been created in response to what The Leap describes as a growing gap in the regional live music sector. While many south Asian artists are attracting listeners on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, organisers say they often struggle to break into established live performance circuits.
Participants will receive training in live sound, lighting, stage layout, vocal projection and performance techniques. The programme will also cover professional branding, electronic press kit creation and communication skills to help artists prepare for the music industry.
Research carried out by The Leap found that opportunities for south Asian performers across Yorkshire and the North West have declined, with grassroots venues rarely showcasing traditional or fusion genres including Punjabi folk, Bhangra, Hindi pop, and Pakistani and Bangladeshi pop.
Developed after challenges finding performance-ready acts
The need for the initiative became clear while organising the 2025 Bradford Eid Festival and Leeds Road Festival, where The Leap said it was difficult to find a wide range of performance-ready south Asian acts with the professional materials required for live bookings.
Shabz Musaji, Development Manager at The Leap, said Bradford has a rich south Asian musical heritage but many talented performers continue to face barriers to professional opportunities.
He said the programme aims to give artists the confidence, technical expertise and industry-ready resources needed to secure regional live performances and build sustainable careers.
Industry support and live showcase opportunities
Artists selected for Stage Ready: South Asia will have access to venue-based rehearsal sessions, technical coaching, professional photography, artist biographies, promotional materials and live showcase opportunities.
The programme will be delivered in partnership with AP Global Entertainment, Bradford Music Scene and The Underground, with additional support from venue partners, mentors and volunteers from Bradford College.
According to The Leap, the initiative is intended not only to prepare artists for the stage but also to help festivals, grassroots venues and regional promoters discover more professional south Asian talent.
Musaji said the long-term goal is to improve access to paid performance opportunities while creating a stronger pipeline of South Asian artists for the live music industry.