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Fifa World Cup surge pricing left Uber riders paying up to 64 per cent more

New analysis found rideshare fares surged throughout the FIFA World Cup, with Uber passengers often paying significantly more than those using rival platforms for the same trip

Uber taxi tax

Fifa World Cup crowds drove sharp increases in rideshare prices, with costs varying widely between apps

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseAug 01, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Uber fares averaged 62 per cent above normal pricing during World Cup matches.
  • The tournament final recorded the highest surge, with Uber fares rising 77 per cent in New York.
  • The biggest gap between providers reached 64 per cent for the same journey.

Fans travelling to and from FIFA World Cup matches often paid sharply different fares depending on which rideshare app they opened first, according to a new analysis that found Uber prices averaged 62 per cent above normal levels during the tournament.

The research, conducted by rideshare comparison platform Obi, analysed more than 15,000 fare and waiting-time data points across Uber, Lyft, Waymo and DiDi in eight World Cup host cities during 15 key matches. It found that while higher demand pushed up prices across all platforms, Uber consistently charged above its previous week's baseline during every match monitored, while Lyft's peak fares averaged 43 per cent above normal.

One journey, very different prices

The biggest differences emerged during the later stages of the tournament, when demand reached its highest level. Uber's average peak fare increased from 59 per cent during the group stage to 72 per cent across the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The July 19 World Cup final produced the highest prices recorded in the study. In New York, Uber fares climbed to $143 (£106), around 77 per cent above baseline, while Lyft charged $102 (£76) for a similar journey.

New York and New Jersey were also the most expensive host market in the analysis. Around MetLife Stadium, where four matches were monitored, Uber fares averaged $146 (£109) at peak times.

The widest gap between providers came during Brazil's match against Morocco in New York. According to Obi, Uber charged $149 (£111) while Lyft priced the same journey at $91 (£68), creating a difference of $58 (£43), or 64 per cent.

Demand drove prices, but choice mattered

The analysis also found that surge pricing often coincided with shorter waiting times, suggesting higher fares encouraged more drivers onto the roads to meet post-match demand.

Across all matches studied, the average difference between the cheapest and most expensive rideshare provider was $25 (£19), highlighting how comparing apps could significantly reduce travel costs during major events.

Ashwini Anburajan, Chief Executive Officer of Obi, said the findings showed that while higher transport costs were expected when tens of thousands of people left stadiums at once, the scale of the differences between providers was striking, as quoted in a news report.

He added that dynamic pricing meant consumers rarely had a clear picture of the wider market and that the first fare they saw was often far from the cheapest option, reportedly saying greater price transparency would help passengers make more informed choices during periods of high demand.

rideshare apptravel costsuber faresworld cup matchesuber payment
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