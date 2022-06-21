Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 21, 2022
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested for assaulting police officer

The actress has accepted a conditional caution for the incident outside the Verve nightclub, in Bury St Edmonds.

Jessie Wallace (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested after allegedly attacking a cop in a drunken bust-up at a nightclub.

The actress, 50, was held after the row erupted outside Flex in leafy Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in front of revellers.

A video shows the moment that Wallace was arrested for allegedly attacking the cop outside the nightclub in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The actress has accepted a conditional caution for the incident outside the Verve nightclub, in Bury St Edmonds.

In the video, Jessie is seen tangling with two police officers at around 2am on Sunday.

A third officer also joins his colleagues as they look to restrain Jessie, who appears upset in the video.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer / drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.”

A witness said: “It was truly shocking behaviour. She was out of control. It was worse than anything Kat Slater has done. She was a one-woman rampage. It was five minutes of carnage. The police dealt with it very well.”

The witness said: “She was acting very drunken disorderly, assaulting police officers and swearing constantly.

“She then went on to shout out, “I hope this is all entertainment for you c***s”, whilst barging through the middle of our group. She then ended up banging on the door of the police wagon she was in. Bouncers had chucked her out due to how gobby and annoying she was being to others.”

While not a conviction, a conditional caution is used as an alternative to a charge and is recorded on the Police National Computer.

Three months after the date of issue, the caution is marked as spent but it can be used in any possible future criminal proceedings as evidence of character.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

