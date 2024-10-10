‘Dream Hunters’ by Nazima Pathan: Fantasy adventure delves into the dream world

By: Anjali Mehta

WHAT makes this book stand out among recent publications is its fantasy setting in a reimagined India, where dreams can be captured and bottled. This debut novel by Cambridge-based author Nazima Pathan is unique, unpredictable, and filled with surprises.

The story centers on a brave 12-year-old protagonist named Mimi, who studies the ancient practice of making, capturing, and recycling dreams. She resides in a citadel with her aunt because her parents have been imprisoned by the king for treason. When Mimi uncovers a sinister plot to transform the citadel from a healing place of dreamcraft into one of terrifying nightmares, she embarks on a quest to save the king.

During her journey, Mimi must also confront the harsh realities of everything she believed to be true, including her supposedly trustworthy aunt and the imprisonment of her parents. Assisted by her best friend and a dream creature, Mimi’s journey becomes one of self-discovery. The world of dreams and reality collides wonderfully in this beautifully written book, which excels at building a new, imagined world.

It combines adventure, emotion, and cultural insight, appealing to fans of magical realism. The well-paced narrative explores family, friendship, and finding inner strength when all hope seems lost. Pathan strikes a fine balance between humor, serious moments, and mystical elements.

Unlike most novels that focus mainly on the main protagonist, Dream Hunters features a colourful array of likable supporting characters, adding to its charm. While primarily aimed at children, there is plenty here for older readers, who will likely devour the pages.

A few more elements of Indian culture could have been woven into the narrative, and some might find the prose challenging. However, these aspects do not detract from the book’s standing as a noteworthy addition to the genre, potentially the first in a thrilling series.