  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar to premiere Hungama 2 on July 16; trailer to be out on July 1

Hungama 2 Poster (Photo credit: Venus/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

It has been a couple of days since we have been regularly sharing updates on the direct-to-digital premiere of celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan’s forthcoming directorial Hungama 2. As the title of the film aptly suggests, it is a sequel to the 2003 comic caper Hungama, starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, and Aftab Shivdasani in significant roles.

Hungama 2 features Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash on the lead cast, along with Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever in important supporting characters. Leading streaming media platform Disney+ Hotstar has purchased the film for a whopping amount and from what we hear, it is set to premiere it on July 16, 2021.

Hungama 2 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 16 and its trailer will hit the digital world on July 1. It has turned out to be a full-proof comic entertainer and will bring some laughter in challenging times of this pandemic,” a trade source told an entertainment portal.

As per reports, Akshaye Khanna, who played one of the leads in the original, will be making a cameo in Hungama 2. Since the first installment was a huge hit at the box office and has attained cult status over the years, expectations are riding high on its sequel. It will be interesting to see how well the film fares digitally.

Apart from Hungama 2, producer Ramesh Taurani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police is also gearing up for a direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar around the month of September. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It has been directed by Pawan Kirpalani.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

