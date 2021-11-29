Website Logo
  Monday, November 29, 2021
Entertainment

Dhanush wins Best Actor for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival

Dhanush (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian actor Dhanush was named Best Actor at BRICS Film Festival, conducted alongside the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that concluded on Sunday, November 28. Multiple award-winning actor received the award for his critically and commercially successful Tamil film Asuran (2019). Interestingly, Dhanush had won a National Award for the same film earlier this year.

The actor took to Twitter to share a poster of the film that won him the prestigious award. “An absolute honour,” he wrote.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Asuran is a period film featuring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in principal roles. It is the silver screen adaptation of a novel titled Vekkai. Ken Karunas, Teejay Arunasalam, Pasupathy, and Prakash Raj played important supporting characters in the film.

The film was also screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards under the Best Foreign Film Category. It has been remade in Telugu as Narappa, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani as central characters.

The closing ceremony of the IFFI was attended by Manoj Bajpayee, Randhir Kapoor, chief guest Madhuri Dixit as well as union minister Anurag Thakur and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. The film festival, which opened on November 20, was held partially on ground and virtually. Celebrated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi’s film A Hero brought the celebrated gala to a close. The film has won the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

