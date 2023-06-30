Dhanush unveils first look of his next ‘Captain Miller’

Captain Miller Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Dhanush on Friday shared the first look poster of Captain Miller, his upcoming feature with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran.

Dhanush unveiled the film’s poster on Twitter.

“Captain Miller First look! Respect is freedom,” he wrote alongside the poster.

Captain Miller First look ! Respect is freedom pic.twitter.com/DDrFjjO46r — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 30, 2023

Written and directed by Matheswaran, the film is a period gangster drama set in the 1950s, as per media reports.

Noted music director-singer GV Prakash has composed the film’s soundtrack.

Captain Miller is presented by T G Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Dhanush made his Hollywood debut last year with The Gray Man, directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo. In India, his last big screen release was the Tamil film Vaathi.