David Warner’s Tollywood debut: Australian cricket star joins Telugu film ‘Robinhood’ in a surprise cameo

Australian cricketer David Warner is set to make a surprising appearance in the upcoming Telugu action film Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula. The film, which stars Nithiin in the lead role, has already generated buzz for its thrilling storyline and star power. Warner’s cameo adds an unexpected twist, connecting the worlds of cricket and cinema in a way that’s sure to excite fans of both.

The news of Warner’s involvement was revealed by producer Y Ravi Shankar during a promotional event for another film, Kingston. Shankar shared that Warner had shot his portion for Robinhood, marking his debut in Indian cinema. While he jokingly apologised to director Venky Kudumula for revealing the news without permission, the announcement has only heightened anticipation for the film.





From smashing sixes to stealing scenes—Warner makes his Tollywood debut Getty Images

Robinhood follows the story of Honey Singh, played by Nithiin, a modern-day Robin Hood who steals from the rich to help the poor. The character is bold, fearless, and unafraid to take on challenges, promising a mix of action, adventure, and suspense. The film, originally slated for release last year, is now set to hit theatres on March 28.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the movie also features Sree Leela in a key role. The music is composed by National Award winner G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Sai Sriram.









Warner’s cameo is particularly special given his connection to Indian culture. A fan of Telugu cinema, he has often expressed his admiration for Allu Arjun’s iconic role in Pushpa and even mimicked the character’s signature moves during IPL matches. His appearance in Robinhood feels like a natural extension of his love for Indian entertainment, following his earlier stint in an Indian advertisement.

With its gripping plot, talented cast, and Warner’s unexpected cameo, Robinhood is shaping up to be a must-watch film this March. It’s a mix of cricket and cinema, bringing together two worlds in a way that’s bound to leave audiences entertained.