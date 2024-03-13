  • Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Daniel Sloss excited about his upcoming India tour

His shows will be held in India between March 15 and March 24.

Comedian Daniel Sloss (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Comedian-actor Daniel Sloss is set to perform in India.

From Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru, Daniel will be seen showcasing his comic talent among Indian fans in eight cities.

His shows will be held between March 15 and March 24.

Excited about the shows, Daniel said, “I am delighted to be back in India with an expansive tour, covering a vast proportion of this majestic country…I look forward to acquainting myself with the different cultures of India through the tour and enthralling audiences.”

Ravina Rawal, Founder-CEO, DeadAnt mentioned, “We are delighted to present Daniel Sloss for the biggest comedy tour by an international artist in India. Daniel’s visit to India is the first edition of ‘The DeadAnt Loop’, which resonates with our mission of setting the stage for comedy across the country, with dynamic live experiences that will resonate with audiences. We are certain that India will find many things to love about this 8-city Loop.”

During his tour, Daniel is expected to discuss a range of topics, right from fatherhood to the constant chatter around the ‘cancel culture’ through his visit.

Eastern Eye

