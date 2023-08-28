Website Logo
  • Monday, August 28, 2023
‘Colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood’: Kalki Koechlin

The upcoming Bollywood film Goldfish marks the return of Kalki to the theatres after four years.

Kalki Koechlin (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Kalki Koechlin has come a long way in her career. As she is gearing up for the release of her next film Goldfish, she candidly opened up about how the colour of her skin limited her roles in Bollywood.

Goldfish was special because complex, layered, sensitive, and funny scripts like that are rare to come by. Anyway, there are few roles for someone like me in the industry since the colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood, and this being about the identity of a half Indian, half Britisher was something I knew I was cut out for,” she said in a press note.

In Goldfish, Kalki portrays the nuances of a loving daughter struggling with financial problems. Deepti Naval is also a part of it.

Sharing her experience working with Deepti Naval, Kalki added, “It was a pleasure to work with Deepti ji. She is quiet and yet so brilliant and surprising. I was always kept on my toes as she would come up with something on the spot and I’d have to react to it. I loved working with her.”

She was last seen in the 2019 Hindi movie Gully Boy.

Goldfish will be out in theatres on September 1, 2023.

