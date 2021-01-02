Cinema associations request Salman Khan to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2021

By Murtuza Iqbal







In India, theatres are currently functioning with 50 percent of occupancy. Well, there have been a few new releases that have hit the big screens in the past few months, but apart from Wonder Woman 84 and Telugu film Solo Brathuke So Better, none of the films have done good business at the box office.

So, Cinema associations have sent a letter to Salman Khan and have requested him to release his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2021.







In the letter, the associations have written that in the last 10 months, many single screens and independent cinemas have been shut permanently it has affected the livelihood of a lot of people. They have requested Salman to release Radhe on Eid 2021, so the fortunes of independent cinemas and single screens can be resurrected. They have also stated in the letter that there hasn’t been a single case of people contracting Covid-19 traced back to a cinema hall.

Salman Khan has a huge fan following in the masses and also, every year Salman has a release on Eid, so it would be a perfect treat for his fans as well as the cinema owners.







So, let’s wait and watch whether Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on Eid this year or not.

View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

A few days ago, there were reports that Zee Studios have acquired all the rights of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in a whopping amount.





