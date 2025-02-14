'Chhaava's' mixed twitter reactions: Vicky Kaushal shines, but does the film deliver?

Vicky Kaushal’s latest period drama, Chhaava, has sparked mixed reactions from audiences following its theatrical release. While Kaushal’s portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has been widely praised, opinions on the overall execution of the film remain divided.
Social media has been flooded with reactions, with many hailing Kaushal’s intense performance and Akshaye Khanna’s chilling presence as Aurangzeb. One viewer called Kaushal “fire,” while another remarked that Khanna’s performance would “give you goosebumps.” The film’s dramatic battle sequences, emotional depth in the second half, and powerful climax have resonated with audiences, with some calling it Bollywood’s first major hit of 2025.
However, not all feedback has been glowing. Some viewers felt the first half lacked emotional depth and struggled with pacing. A few fans pointed out that while the performances were strong, the film itself had noticeable flaws, particularly in its background music and screenplay structure. One viewer noted, “The second half packs a punch, but the first half doesn’t quite hit the mark.”
Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, tracing his journey as a leader. While the film’s intent to highlight a lesser-explored historical figure is commendable, some critics believe it falls short in its execution. The grandeur of the visuals and battle sequences are impressive, but some felt the storytelling could have been more cohesive.
Despite the divided opinions, one aspect remains clear—Kaushal’s dedication to the role has left an impact. His intense screen presence and commitment to embodying Sambhaji Maharaj have been a major highlight. Whether Chhaava will stand the test of time as a historical epic or be remembered primarily for its performances remains to be seen, but for now, the film has certainly sparked conversation.