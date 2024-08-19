  • Monday, August 19, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s Maratha epic to hit theatres on December 6

The period drama brings the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the big screen

Vicky Kaushal (right) stars in Chhaava (Photo: (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

ACTOR Vicky Kaushal announced on Monday (19) that his upcoming period drama, Chhaava, in which he portrays Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will hit theatres on December 6. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

The makers officially released the first glimpse into the world of Chhaava on social media on Monday, days after its teaser premiered in cinema halls alongside the shows of Maddock Films’ latest offering Stree 2.

“Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. #Chhaava – An epic of a courageous warrior. The Warrior Roars… on 6th December 2024,” Vicky captioned his Instagram post alongside the teaser of the movie.

In the 1.12-minute teaser, the National Award winner can be seen taking on hundreds of soldiers singlehandedly as the fierce and brave Maratha warrior, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In Chhaava, Rashmika stars as Chatrapati Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Sambhaji, and Akshaye as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The production banner also shared the film’s teaser on its social media pages.

“Unbowed. Unbroken. Unconquerable. The courage to defy an empire. The Warrior Roars…… on 6th December 2024. @vickykaushal09 @iamRashmika #AkshayeKhanna #DineshVijan @Laxman10072 #ARRahman @thewriteinsaan @sharadakarki #PoojaVijan @MaddockFilms,” read the post.

A R Rahman has composed the music for Chhaava, written by Rishi Virmani. (PTI)

Related Stories
Entertainment

Tabu describes her role in Dune as ‘extraordinary experience’
Entertainment

Simu Liu eyes Bollywood after showcasing dance moves in ‘Barbie’
Entertainment

Rani Mukerji hopes for Shah Rukh Khan and Nicole Kidman romance in future film
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor eager for ‘Kaminey’ sequel as film celebrates 15 years
Entertainment

Sheeba Chaddha joins Riz Ahmed’s new comedy series
FILM

Kaala Patthar’s powerful legacy
FILM

Spooky film effect
Entertainment

Return of Parineeti Chopra
FILM

Patriotic cinema protagonists
Entertainment

Arjuna Harjai: My Playlist
Entertainment

Supriya Nagarajan: My Top 10
Entertainment

Regional cinema shines at National Film Awards with ‘Aattam’ and ‘Kantara’ leading the…
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Chhaava Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s Maratha epic to hit theatres on December…
Three Pakistani security personnel killed in border attack from Afghanistan
Sleep Researchers discover how sleep keeps the brain ready for daily…
Elon Musk Comment: Musk’s tolerance of racism on X fuelled UK riots
Burger King Pune eatery wins trademark battle against US giant Burger King
US president Joe Biden Biden to bid farewell and endorse Harris in Chicago