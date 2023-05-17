Cannes 2023: Sara nails her debut appearance in lehenga

While speaking to the shutterbugs present on the red carpet, the actress said, “Nervous…I’ve always aspired to be here someday, and I can’t believe I’m here.”

Sara Ali Khan (image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Sara Ali Khan nailed her debut appearance on the international red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday. She looked elegant and graced her presence by bringing Indian energy to the occasion.

Representing the Indian culture on an international platform, the actor went for a desi way with her stunning off-white ‘lehenga’ at the opening ceremony of the Cannes market. She looked absolutely pretty and pristine.

Speaking about her look, Sara narrated, “It’s a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I’ve always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it’s fresh, it’s modern, and also has traditional roots.”

The beautiful attire for her Cannes debut was designed by Indian fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from that, she is also involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.