Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Called Salman, Hrithik for gym tips’: SRK on his fitness regime during COVID-19 pandemic

Shah Rukh is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: Inatagram/@iamsrk)

By: Melvin Samuel

When it comes to fitness, superstar Shah Rukh Khan likes to take tips from none other than Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

On his 57th birthday, SRK attended a fan event in Mumbai, where he opened up about how he got a chiselled body for ‘Pathaan’. He said, “I didn’t know what to do, subah uthkar (meri subah thoda late hoti), I went for 45 minutes to the gym, where no trainer was allowed due to quarantine. I would google workout routines and would even call bigger stars, Salman bhai, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan and put something together.”

Shah Rukh is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film’s teaser was unveiled on Wednesday to mark the actor’s 57th birthday.

The trailer begins with a woman saying in a voiceover that Pathaan was caught by the enemies and tortured heavily on his last mission. The voice sounds a lot like veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. After the voiceover, Shah Rukh Khan is introduced with a bang.

He is seen breaking out of his cell after indulging in an amazing fight scene. The teaser then gives us a glimpse of Deepika, who is seen romancing SRK and performing impressive action scenes. John is believed to be an antagonist as he is seen fighting against SRK on trucks, fighter planes, water, and whatnot.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Akshay Kumar to make his Marathi debut with Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood film Love Again pushed to May 2023; actress drops new still on…
Entertainment
Pathaan: Netizens claim scenes in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s next copied from Captain…
MUSIC
UK music industry set to adopt industry-wide anti-racism code of conduct from spring 2023
Entertainment
Fans ask Akshay Kumar ‘are you really 55?’ as the actor kickstarts his morning with…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan shares birthday selfie with fans outside Mannat; expresses gratitude
Entertainment
My cinema an aspirational take on my real-life experiences, says Sooraj Barjatya
Entertainment
Some netizens want to boycott Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: ‘SRK called India intolerant’
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut links failure of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to his ‘intolerant…
Entertainment
Hail the King: Karan Johar pours his heart out on Shah Rukh’s 57th…
Entertainment
Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion: Director Siddharth Anand
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj to discuss possible…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW